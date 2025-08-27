Indian Navy commissions two stealth frigates, INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): In a significant advancement for India’s maritime strike capability, the Navy on Tuesday inducted two multi-mission stealth frigates, INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri, at the Eastern Naval Command. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh presided over the ceremony, which marked the first time two major frontline warships, constructed at separate shipyards, were commissioned on the same day.

Singh said the new vessels would serve as critical assets in safeguarding national interests at sea. “These warships’ weapons and sensor packages make them unparalleled guardians of the sea. They are equipped with advanced systems including surface-to-surface missiles, supersonic BrahMos, torpedo launchers, combat management systems and fire control systems,” he said. He added that the platforms were designed to perform in complex operational environments and would act as a force multiplier for the Navy.

Both ships are part of the Project 17A programme, an upgraded line following the earlier Shivalik-class frigates. Officials said the P17A class incorporates stealth technology, refined design, and modern combat systems, making the ships capable of undertaking a wide spectrum of missions in blue-water conditions.

The Indian Navy noted in a statement on X, “Two state-of-the-art combatant platforms join the fleet, fortifying India’s strength at sea.”

INS Udaygiri, built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai, is the second vessel in the Project 17A line, while INS Himgiri, constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) in Kolkata, is the first of its class from that yard. Udaygiri also holds the distinction of being the fastest ship of her class to reach delivery after launch, a milestone made possible through modular construction techniques.

The P17A frigates displace about 6,700 tons, making them slightly larger than their Shivalik predecessors. They feature a sleeker form with reduced radar signatures. Their weapons suite includes eight BrahMos supersonic missiles, medium-range surface-to-air

missiles, a 76 mm main gun, and close-in weapon systems.

Udaygiri is the 100th ship designed by the Navy’s Warship Design Bureau, reflecting five decades of indigenous design expertise. The ships represent a collective effort by more than 200 micro, small and medium enterprises, sustaining around 4,000 direct jobs and over 10,000 indirect jobs. With approximately 75 per cent indigenous content, the vessels align with the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the two frigates will now join the Eastern Fleet, enhancing India’s ability to protect its maritime interests across the Indian Ocean Region.