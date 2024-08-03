Indian nationals in Israel asked to stay vigilant amid escalating tensions in Middle East

New Delhi/Tel Aviv: The Indian embassy in Israel issued a safety advisory on Friday, urging all Indian nationals to stay vigilant and adhere to the safety protocols advised by local authorities. This advisory follows escalating tensions in the region after the back-to-back assassinations of two senior Hamas leaders and a top Hezbollah commander.



Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Iran, the head of Hamas’ military wing Mohammed Deif was killed in Gaza, and Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukur died in a strike in Lebanon, all in quick succession last month.

These assassinations have provoked threats from multiple countries and groups against Israel, significantly increasing the risk of a dangerous escalation in the already volatile region.

“Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel within the country, and stay close to safety shelters. The Embassy is closely monitoring the situation and remains in regular touch with the Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all our nationals,” the Embassy of India stated in its advisory.

The advisory, posted on all social media platforms of the Embassy, and issued in English, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada, also provided contact details for emergencies: telephone numbers +972-547520711 and +972-543278392, and the email address cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in for 24/7 assistance. Air India cancelled its Delhi-Tel Aviv flights on Thursday until August 8, joining ten other international airlines that have suspended flights despite Israeli authorities’ assurances that the airspace is “absolutely safe.” This advisory from the Indian mission in Israel follows a similar one from the Indian Embassy in Beirut on Thursday, which strongly advised Indian nationals against travelling to Lebanon and recommended that those already in Lebanon leave the country.