Indian national stabbed to death in Canada; Embassy offers support to kin

Ottawa: An Indian national was stabbed to death in the Rockland area near Ottawa, Canada, prompting a swift response from local authorities. The Indian Embassy in Canada confirmed the incident early on Saturday morning, stating that a suspect has been taken into custody.

The Indian Embassy released a statement expressing deep sorrow over the incident, offering support to the victim's family.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of an Indian national in Rockland near Ottawa, due to stabbing. Police has stated a suspect has been taken into custody. We are in close contact through a local community association to provide all possible assistance to the bereaved kin," the Embassy wrote in a post on X.

While the details of the stabbing are still unclear, local media reports indicate that the incident occurred early in the morning in the Clarence-Rockland area.

Authorities have yet to confirm if this is the same case referenced by the Indian Embassy.

According to CBC News, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has increased its presence in the area as part of their ongoing investigation into the killing.

The police have also issued a warning to Rockland residents, advising them to expect heightened law enforcement activity while authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crime.

The Embassy in Canada assured the public that it is providing all necessary assistance to the victim’s family during this difficult time.

The motives behind the stabbing remain unclear, and investigations are ongoing. The Embassy has pledged continued communication with local authorities to ensure the family receives the support they need, and to facilitate any further actions related to the case.

