Indian missions in Gulf advise nationals to ‘exercise utmost caution’ after joint US-Israel strikes

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) released an advisory on Sunday for foreign nationals in India whose travel plans have been disrupted by recent developments in West Asia. They have been advised to contact the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) nearest to their location to assist them with extending or formalising their stay in India, in accordance with immigration rules.



In another advisory, the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv has advised Indian citizens in Israel to exercise maximum caution in the wake of the prevailing security situation in the region.

The Embassy has advised Indian citizens to remain vigilant and follow the safety advisories and directives of the authorities in Israel, as well as the Home Front Command, to remain close to the shelter areas, familiarise themselves with the nearest shelter spaces, and to remain alert. Indian citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel in the region, to keep a close watch on the local news, announcements, etc., and to get the latest updates on the situation in the region.

According to official estimates, the total number of Indian citizens currently residing in Israel amounts to around 20,000, though the total Indian-origin population in the region is much higher.

The total Indian-origin population in the West Asia region, which comprises the Gulf countries, amounts to a much higher number, with almost 97 lakh Indians currently staying and working in the Gulf region of West Asia. Among the Gulf countries, the United Arab Emirates has the highest number of Indians, around 39 lakhs, whereas Saudi Arabia has around 27.5 lakhs of Indians, followed by Kuwait with around 10 lakhs, Qatar with around 8.3 lakhs, Oman with around 6.6 lakhs, and Bahrain with around 3.5 lakhs of Indians, making the Gulf region the highest population of Indians abroad.

The Indian missions in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Jordan among other countries in the Gulf region have issued advisories for its citizens urging them to “exercise utmost caution” and follow advisories issued by local authorities diligently.

Several missions also said it is in touch with Indian citizens stranded at the airport or at other places as the two airports at Dubai, the largest aviation hub, shut down and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Iraq closed their airspace, hours after the US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran that escalated to region wide tension. The Indian Embassy in Iran and the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel, advised Indian nationals to register with it immediately to facilitate swift assistance to ensure the safety of Indian nationals residing in Israel and urging them to exercise “utmost caution” and “remain indoors”.

In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Indian Embassy at Abu Dhabi urged all Indian nationals in the country “to avoid unnecessary travel, take due care, remain vigilant, follow safety guidelines and advisories as and when issued by the UAE authorities and the Embassy.”

Later in the evening, another advisory said that the Embassy and the Consulate are in touch with the UAE authorities and airlines for taking care of the Indian passengers stranded at the airports in UAE due to temporary and precautionary airspace closure. “The UAE government and airline authorities have reassured full support,” it said.

The Indian missions at Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Amman (Jordan), Manama (Bahrain), Ramallah (Palestine), Muscat (Oman), and Baghdad (Iraq) too issued similar advisories providing emergency contact details.

The Embassy of India at Riyadh asked all Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia “to remain vigilant” and strictly adhere to the safety guidelines prevalent in the country.

In a post on X, it also asked them to “follow advisories issued by the local authorities and the Embassy,” and asserted that the Embassy of India, Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah are continuing to function normally and will issue updates and advisories as and when necessary.

The Embassy’s post also provided emergency contact 24*7 helpline numbers: 00-966-11-4884697, 00-966-542126748 (Whatsapp only) and 800 247 1234 (Toll-Free), apart from email Id (cw.riyadha mea.gov.in).