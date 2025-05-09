Indian military responded to Pakistan's attempts to target Indian installations last night

New Delhi: Indian armed forces responded proportionately and adequately to Pakistan's attempts to target Indian installations last night, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Friday.

The foreign secretary was addressing a press conference here.

Pakistan violated Indian airspace to target our military installations on the intervening night of May 8 and 9, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said.

She said Pakistan sent 300-400 drones in 36 locations from Leh to Sir Creek last night to target Indian military installations and the drones were shot down by Indian military.

In his remarks, Misri said the Pakistani side targeted places of worship with a particular design and it is a new low even for that country.