Indian envoy Vinay Kumar briefs all-party delegation in Moscow on India-Russia ties

Moscow: India’s Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, on Friday, briefed the all-party parliamentary delegation, led by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi, on various aspects of India-Russia ties. In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Russia stated, “Ambassador @vkumar1969briefs the Hon’ble MPs @KanimozhiDMK, @RajeevRai, @CaptBrijesh, @guptapc50, @DrAshokKMittal and Ambassador @ambmanjeevpuri on various aspects of India-Russia relations, before they start the official engagements.”

The all-party delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi arrived in Moscow on Friday. The delegation was received by India’s Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar. The delegation’s visit spans several countries, including Russia, Slovenia, Greece, Latvia, and Spain, highlighting Operation Sindoor and India’s unwavering fight against terrorism. The delegation led by Kanimozhi includes SP MP Rajeev Rai, NC MP Mian Altaf Ahmad, BJP MP Captain Brijesh Chowkta, RJD MP Prem Chand Gupta, AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal, former Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri and NCP MP Jawed Ashraf. The all-party delegation projects India’s national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will convey to the world the country’s strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism.

Earlier in the day, Kanimozhi said the government has sent MPs from various parties to different countries to present India’s position on terrorism and explain the decision to engage with Russia in the context of repeated terror attacks. She called it important to reach out to Russia at a time when India has been facing terror attacks repeatedly. Speaking to media reporters, Kanimozhi said, “Russia has been a strategic partner and we have always worked together on diplomatic issues, trade…it becomes very important at this point to reach out to Russia when we have been facing terror attacks time and again. We lost 26 lives in India, so the Government of India and the PM decided that MPs from across the country, from different parties, would be sent to represent the Indian stand against terrorism and explain our position to the world. So, as a part of these delegations that are being sent, one delegation has been sent to Russia…”

She further added, “We will be meeting Andre Denison, First Deputy Chair of the Committee on International Affairs. We will be meeting Leonid Slutsky, the Chair of the State Duma Committee, along with the other members. We will be meeting Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister. We will also meet with the Director of the Russian Institute for Statistical Studies, the former PM of Russia (Mikhail Yefimovich) Fradkov…We will also be meeting Think Tanks and people from the Russian media. We will explain what has happened in India and how we have to come together to fight terrorism.” India had launched Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. India launched precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoJK). Following the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across airbases in Pakistan. On May 10, India and Pakistan reached an understanding on the cessation of hostilities.