Indian airlines suspend flights to Middle East

New Delhi: Indian airlines have suspended several flights to the Middle East following the closure of key airspaces in the region, causing widespread disruption for passengers and triggering financial strain for multiple carriers.

Air India announced a halt on its services to the Middle East, Europe, and five destinations in the US and Canada. “Amid the developing situation in the Middle East, Air India has ceased all operations to the region as well as to and from the East Coast of North America and Europe with immediate effect until further notice,” the airline said in a statement. It added that several North America-bound flights have been rerouted or turned back.

Air India Express, which serves more than 15 cities in the Middle East, also issued a statement confirming a temporary suspension of its operations. “In view of the evolving situation and the closure of certain airspaces in the Middle East, Air India Express has temporarily suspended flights to the region,” the carrier said.

IndiGo, another major Indian airline, confirmed on Tuesday that it was cautiously restarting flights as conditions allowed. “We continue to monitor the situation closely and are fully considering the safest available flight paths to ensure secure and seamless travel,” the airline said on X. The disruptions have affected international travel routes, particularly those transiting through major Middle Eastern hubs such as Dubai and Doha. Qatar Airways and several other international carriers are also facing constraints due to the restricted air corridors.

An official at Delhi airport confirmed that at least 20 outbound flights and 28 arrivals were cancelled since Monday night. Among the affected airlines are Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Akasa Air.

SpiceJet and Akasa Air both noted on X that their operations could experience delays or cancellations as a result of the regional situation. The airspace closures followed missile attacks launched by Iran targeting US military facilities in Qatar, prompting several Gulf nations to shut down portions of their airspace.