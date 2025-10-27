India–China direct flights resume after 5 years

Kolkata: After a five-year hiatus, direct air travel between India and China resumed on Sunday as IndiGo launched its first non-stop flight from Kolkata to Guangzhou. The flight, which departed Kolkata Airport at 10:06 pm and is scheduled to arrive in Guangzhou at 4:05 am local time, marks a major revival for the aviation and travel sectors.

The airline announced that from October 26, 2025, it will operate this daily service using its Airbus A320neo aircraft. “This route will facilitate tourism, trade, and strategic cooperation between India and China,” a spokesperson said.

Kolkata is the first Indian city to reconnect with Guangzhou, with flights from Delhi expected to resume on November 10, 2025. In parallel, China Eastern Airlines will start direct services from Delhi to Shanghai on November 9, 2025, offering more travel options for passengers between the two countries.

Air India is also planning to join the India–China route network by the end of the year, further expanding connectivity and passenger choices.

Direct flights between the two nations were suspended in 2020 following the Galwan Valley clashes and the COVID-19 pandemic, which significantly curtailed business travel and tourism. Analysts note that the reopening reflects a positive shift in bilateral relations, accompanied by relaxed trade regulations and renewed dialogue.

The resumption of air services is being seen as both a diplomatic milestone and an economic opportunity, signalling a fresh chapter in India–China relations. Travellers and businesses alike are expected to benefit from enhanced accessibility, reduced travel times, and growing cooperation across multiple sectors.