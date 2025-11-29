India witnessing cultural renaissance: PM

PANAJI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India is witnessing a “cultural renaissance”, and the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, and expansion of the Mahakal Mahalok in Ujjain reflect the “awakening” of the nation.

PM Modi was addressing a gathering after unveiling a 77-foot-tall bronze statue of Lord Ram as part of Shree Samsthan Gokarn Jeevottam Mutt’s 550th year celebrations at Partagali, in Cancona, South Goa. According to the organisers and the Goa government, It is the tallest statue of Lord Ram in the world.

Referring to Goa’s history, Modi said there were times when Goa’s temples and local traditions had to face destruction.

“This is the uniqueness of Goa. Its culture has preserved its core essence through every change and has also revived itself with time,” he said. Lauding the Mutt, Modi said over the past 550 years, this institution has endured “countless cyclones” of time.

“Eras changed, periods changed, many transformations occurred in the country and society, but amidst changing eras and challenges, the Mutt did not lose its direction; rather, it emerged as a centre that provides direction to people, and this is its greatest identity,” he said.

Modi also asked people to make nine resolutions, namely, conservation of water, tree plantation, cleanliness, acceptance of ‘swadeshi’ (use of indigenous products), ‘Desh Darshan’ (travelling around India), natural farming, healthy lifestyle, yoga and sports, and helping the needy.

Goa governor Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Shrimad Vidhyadheesh Teerth Swami of the Mutt were present at the event. The Ram statue, crafted by renowned sculptor Ram Sutar whose past projects include the Statue of Unity in Gujarat.

Shree Samsthan Gokarn Jeevottam Mutt is among India’s oldest monastic institutions, known for its spiritual, cultural and social contributions, and holds a prominent place in the Saraswat community.

In Udupi in Karnataka, PM Modi said previous governments may have hesitated to respond after a terror attack but new India neither bows nor hesitates from protecting its people. The PM said the crux of national security is believing in taking everyone along but stand up to protect Dharma.

“Previous governments used to sit idle after terror attack but new India neither bows nor hesitates from protecting its people,” the Prime Minister said addressing people in the temple town of Udupi.

He was here to take part in the “Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana,” where one lakh people recited Srimad Bhagwad Gita. The event was organised by Sri Krishna Math in Udupi.

“Gita teaches us to strive for peace and truth and also the need to crush perpetrators of atrocities. We believe in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (Mother earth as one family) and also recite ‘Dharmo Rakshati Rakshitaha’ (Dharma protects those who protect Dharma).”

Recalling the Pahalgam terror attack in April this year in which 26 persons, mostly tourists, were killed, Modi said people from Karnataka were among the victims.

He said the nation saw the government’s resolve during Operation Sindoor, India’s military response to the ghastly incident where precision attacks were carried out on terror launchpads in Pakistan.

“We give Krishna’s message of compassion from Red Fort and also announce Mission Sudarshan Chakra,” he said. Explaining, he said Mission Sudarshan Chakra provides a security wall around key locations, industrial and public places.

Hailing Udupi, he said the town presented a new governance model five decades ago, which today guides national policies on cleanliness and water supply.

Lauding Swami Vishwesha Teertha of Pejavara Math of Udupi, he said the whole nation knows how big was his role in the Ram Janma Bhoomi movement.

Earlier, Modi visited the historic Kanaka Mantap, here and offered floral tributes to Kirthanakar Kanakadasa, the revered 14th-15th century AD saint-philosopher.

Kanakadasa is credited with the legendary episode of Lord Krishna’s idol turning westward at the Udupi Sri Krishna Temple.

