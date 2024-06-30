India are T20 World Cup champions again, King Kohli bids adieu to T20Is

New Delhi: A billion hearts raced on Saturday night as the Men in Blue showed purpose and punch to thump South Africa by seven runs and lift the ICC T20 World Cup in Barbados.



For India to script a triumph which has been awaited for so many years was indeed awesome where the tournament favourites came out smoking despite hiccups early on. What mattered in a big match like this was intent and staying cool. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma and the tutelage of outgoing coach Rahul Dravid, this was a dream come true. Tears, joy, crackers being burst, at home, all happened on a magical night for India. This was the perfect gift for outgoing coach Rahul Dravid as well.

Kohli, who was part of 2011 ODI World Cup triumph, announced his retirement from the format immediately after the end of the match.

“It’s time for the next generation to take over. It was an open secret and I would have announced it even if we would have lost,” Kohli said.

In a nutshell, this is how it panned out. India scored 176 for 7 in 20 overs where Virat Kohli (76), Axar Patel (47) and Shivam Dube (27) contributed. While replying, South Africa made 169 for 8. Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya shone with two wickets each. The catches taken were also world class.

Almost a month of hard cricket which began in New York, USA and culminated in Barbados, the way India won this trophy will be written about for a long time. First things first, it is belief and the zing in team India which saw the world’s most passionate squad fire on the big stage. In 2007, when Indian won the World T20 for the first time in South Africa with MS Dhoni as captain, it was historic. That history would be created, again, 17 years later has been magical. For those not clued in, Rohit Sharma was part of that team in 2007 and led on Saturday night with elan and calmness.

His captaincy and calming influence caught the eye as this win for India was a team effort, where Virat Kohli, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube and the pacers fired. Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel were stars all the way against a marauding SA batting attack.

Back to the early part of the contest, even after India had lost early wickets, the batters Rohit had backed, Virat Kohli and Shivam Dube came good when needed in the biggest match. Both Kohli and Shivam Dube had been struggling in this World Cup but Saturday was redemption. No narrative is complete, without a mention of how Axar Patel has blossomed in this World Cup, with bat and ball. His essay on Saturday with the bat was defining intent and content. And yes, he showed with the ball, too, he was going to be a match winner tonight.

Cricket fans are a crazy lot. They have been thirsting for a big World Cup since 2011, when MS Dhoni won the trophy in Mumbai. Then again, when India lost the World Cup in 2023 (ODI format) to Australia, there were tears all around on November 19. Well, June 29 was redefining or redemption, so to say as India lifted the trophy.

You have to compliment Rohit Sharma the captain for backing his pack of wolves. At a time when there has been fierce criticism over the decision to continue with Virat Kohli as an opener and Shivam Dube, the left-hander in the middle order, what unfolded on Saturday was brilliant.

The template had been fixed long ago, India would play bold cricket and attack, right through the World Cup. It had won them matches till the final. Once Rohit won the toss and decided to bat on a belter of a wicket in Barbados, there was anxiety. Rohit, Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav fell early. For all those who thought the South African hot pace attack would be the problem, it was Keshav Maharaj who rocked India. The left arm spinner took two wickets in the second over of the innings.

A billion hearts sank, as Team India were 34 for 3. The stage was tense and a lot depended on how Virat Kohli would handle the situation with Axar Patel, promoted up the order. For those not cricket literate, Axar has played effervescent stuff in this World Cup. If he was a tormentor in the semi-final against England, he chose to bat with strength and use the long handle.

For sheer aura and romance of watching T20 cricket, the way Kohli and Patel did the repair job was brilliant. Kohli has been subjected to harsh criticism from the ruthless people on social media. But then, he has never cared for people who cannot value the importance of King Kohli. Sure enough, on the big stage, Kohli built his innings of 76 in the most professional manner.

There may not have been too much fireworks, but Kohli sure knew how to go about the job of anchoring the innings. What was needed was he stayed there long enough as the entire nation’s expectations were on his shoulders. In tandem with Axar, the duo rotated strike and then handled the South African bowling attack, comprising six bowlers with responsibility. Yes, the right-left combination did unsettle the South Africans. Axar was on song when he hammered 47 runs but the run out was unfortunate when he fell to the wily Quinton de Kock.

In the South African inning, the way India started bowling with fire was worth viewing. Two fast bowlers of different variety, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh rocked the Proteas early. After that, the pressure was on South Africa through the match. Hard hitting was on view but the Indian bowlers and fielding ensured South Africa would be throttled.