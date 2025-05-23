India will talk only about Pakistan occupied Kashmir, not trade: Modi

BIKANER (Rajasthan): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that the country’s enemies have learnt what happens when ‘sindoor’ becomes gunpowder, and lauded India’s armed forces for creating such a trap that Pakistan was forced to go down on its knees.

In his first public address in Rajasthan after Operation Sindoor which was launched after the Pahalgam terror attack, PM Modi slammed Pakistan, and said in response to the attack on April 22, “we destroyed nine biggest terror hideouts in 22 minutes”.

“The world and the enemies of the country have seen what happens when ‘sindoor’ turns into ‘barood’ (gunpowder),” he said at the public meeting in Palana in Bikaner, which shares border with Pakistan.

“Ab toh Modi ki naso mein lahu nahi garam sindoor beh raha hai (Not blood but sindoor runs in Modi’s veins),” he said, adding, Pakistan will have to pay a heavy price for every terrorist attack.

In a stern message to Pakistan, he said India is not going to be scared by nuclear threats and if there is a terrorist attack on the country then it will give a befitting reply.

The Prime Minister ruled out any possibility of resuming dialogue or trade with Pakistan, asserting that if talks do take place, they would only be about Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Addressing a rally in Deshnoke, Bikaner—his first public appearance after the recent counter-terror operation codenamed “Operation Sindoor”—Modi delivered a sharp message to Pakistan and underlined India’s new doctrine of decisive retaliation.

“There will be neither trade nor talks with Pakistan. If there are talks, they will be on PoK,” the Prime Minister said, drawing applause from the crowd.

Referring to the incident, Modi said, “On April 22, terrorists desecrated the sacred sindoor of our sisters. The bullets may have been fired in Pahalgam, but they pierced the hearts of 140 crore Indians. Every citizen resolved that the terrorists must be punished. Our forces fulfilled that resolution.”

Noting that Pakistan had tried to target the Nal air base in Bikaner but could not cause any damage to it, he said in contrast “No one knows when Pakistan’s Rahimyar Khan air base will open again. It is in ICU. The attack has destroyed it”.

“Pakistan can never win a direct fight against India. Whenever there is a direct fight, Pakistan has to face defeat again and again. That is why Pakistan has made terrorism a weapon to fight against India,” he said.

Modi recalled his public rally in Rajasthan’s Churu after the 2019 Balakot airstrike, and said he had then stated that, “Saugandh mujhe is mitti ki, mein desh nahi jhukne dunga, mein desh nahi mitne dunga (he had taken a vow that he would not let the country down)”.

“Today, from the land of Rajasthan, I want to say to the countrymen that those who had set out to erase sindoor have been wiped out. Those who shed the blood of Hindustan have paid for every drop of it.

Those who were proud of their weapons are now buried under a pile of rubble,” he said.

“This is not a game of vengeance, but this is a new form of justice, this is Operation Sindoor. This is not just anger, this is the fierce form of a capable India. This is the new form of India,” he said.

Referring to the 2016 surgical strikes and the Balakote air strike, Modi said earlier India carried out attacks by entering into their houses but now the attack was directly on their chest.

He said Pakistan used to spread terror, kill innocent people and create an atmosphere of fear in India. “Now, Modi, the servant of ‘Maa Bharti’, is standing here with his head held high. Modi’s mind remains cool but his blood is hot,” he said. “And if Pakistan continues to export terrorists, it will have to beg for every penny. Pakistan will not get India’s rightful share of water. Playing with the blood of Indians will cost Pakistan dearly. This is India’s resolve and no power in the world can shake us from this resolve,” he said.

Unveiling what he called a “three-formula doctrine” under Operation Sindoor, the Prime Minister said that India would now respond to every terrorist strike with force, without fear of nuclear blackmail. “First, if there is a terror attack in India, there will be a befitting reply. Our forces will decide the time, method, and conditions. Second, India is not going to be afraid of nuclear bomb threats. Third, we will not differentiate between terrorists and the governments that support them,” he stated.

Taking direct aim at Pakistan, Modi said, “Those who had set out to erase the sindoor have been buried in the soil. Those who shed India’s blood, their accounts have been settled. Those who thought India would remain silent are hiding in their homes today. Those who were proud of their weapons are today buried in its debris.”

He also warned Pakistan of economic consequences for harbouring terrorism. “If Pakistan persists in supporting terror, it will find itself begging for every last penny. Pakistan will not get a single drop of water from India’s share. The days of playing with Indian blood are over—it will now come at a steep price,” he said.

In a symbolic reference to the success of the military operation, Modi said, “This is not revenge; this is a new form of justice… This is a new India. This is the India that hits back. This is Operation Sindoor.”

Recalling a historical parallel, he pointed out that after the 2019 Balakot airstrikes, his first rally had also been in Rajasthan. “It is no coincidence that after Operation Sindoor, my first rally again is here, in this brave land of Bikaner,” he said, concluding his speech with the assertion that India will not forget or forgive terrorism.

Modi also spoke about the multi-party delegations being sent abroad to to highlight India’s resolve to confront state-sponsored terrorism emanating from Pakistan and assert its right to self-defence following Operation Sindoor.

“To expose the truth, our all party delegations are reaching all over the world. The real face of Pakistan will be shown to the whole world,” he said.

India carried out precision strikes under Operation Sindoor on terror infrastructure early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Indian forces launched a fierce counter-attack on several Pakistani military installations.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the military confrontation after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

PM Modi inaugurated the redeveloped Deshnoke Railway Station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and flagged off the Bikaner-Mumbai Express. Following the inauguration, he interacted with school students and offered prayers at the Karni Mata Temple in Deshnoke.