India will not tolerate any ‘nuclear blackmail’: Modi

NEW DELHI: Stating that India has drawn new red lines on terror emanating from Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that India will not tolerate any “nuclear blackmail.’’

In his first address to the nation on Monday night after the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, PM Modi made it clear that India has only suspended “Operation Sindoor’’ and it would closely watch the activities and behaviour of Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan rushed to the world and pleaded with India to stop the military offensive after suffering substantial damage. He said that India considered it only after they promised to stop their misadventure, pointing out that operations against Pakistan have only been kept in abeyance and the future will depend on their behaviour.

“We have set a new normal,” the Prime Minister said, asserting, “Operation Sindoor is our policy against terror. If there is a terror attack on India, we will hit back. We will take stern action at every place from where the roots of terror spring forth. India will not accept any nuclear blackmail… We won’t see the government that sponsors terror and terror outfits as different.”

PM Modi’s clear and emphatic assertion outlined India’s security doctrine towards Pakistan and terrorism while he called out Pakistan for supporting terrorism and described Bahawalpur and Murdike - the two sites India struck on May 7 - as “global universities of terror”.

In his 22-minute-long speech, the Prime Minister spelt out the terms under which India will engage with Pakistan in the future. The three principles which PM Modi outlined are: Any terrorist attack on India will be met with a strong and resolute response and India will retaliate on its own terms while striking terror hubs

at their roots, secondly, India will not be intimidated by nuclear threats. Any terrorist safe haven operating under this pretext will face precise and decisive strikes and thirdly, the Prime Minister said, “India will no longer see terrorist leaders and the governments sheltering them as separate entities.’’

He pointed out that during Operation Sindoor, the world once again witnessed Pakistan’s disturbing reality- senior Pakistani military officials openly attending funerals of eliminated terrorists, proving Pakistan’s deep involvement in state-sponsored terrorism.”

In his address, the Prime Minister kept the focus on the nexus and close connections between the Pakistan government, army and the terrorists.

He said any future talks with Pakistan will only happen on terrorism and on Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and nothing else.

Reiterating India’s stance, he said that terror and talks cannot co-exist, terror and trade cannot go together and blood and water cannot flow together.

PM Modi termed the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack as the most “barbaric face of terrorism”, saying it was personal pain for him, but the enemy has now realised the consequences of removing “sindoor from the forehead of our women”.

Addressing the nation, he said Operation Sindoor was not just a name but, through it, the whole world saw India’s resolve turn into action and more than 100 dreaded terrorists were slaughtered.

“This is not an era of war but it is also not an era of terrorism,” he said. Pakistan has to dismantle its terror infrastructure. There is no other way to peace, he said.

“The entire world saw how Pakistani drones were downed by our military might. India has struck at the heart of Pakistan, our missiles attacked with precision to damage their air bases,” he said.

He also had an advice for Pakistan’s rulers, “The terrorists they have been feeding and nurturing all these years will swallow Pakistan itself. If Pakistan wants to survive, it will have to root out terrorism.”

Saluting the three wings of the armed forces, Border Security Force (BSF) and the country’s para-military forces, PM Modi dedicated their bravery to mothers, sisters and daughters of this country.