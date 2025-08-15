India will not differentiate between terrorists and those supporting them: PM Modi, in warning to Pakistan

New Delhi: In a clear and stern warning to Pakistan from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said terrorists and those providing them safe haven will be treated alike and that Indian armed forces will decide on punishment in case of any future misadventure from the neighbouring nation. Delivering his address to the nation on India's 79th Independence Day, the prime minister announced that India will launch a mission named 'Sudarshan Chakra' to "expand, strengthen, and modernise" this national security shield. In significant remarks, Modi also underlined the need for developing a jet engine within the country for India's fighter aircraft programme, saying it is necessary to march ahead in the defence manufacturing sector.

Hailing the armed forces on the success of Operation Sindoor, Modi said it dealt a severe blow to Pakistan as new details of damages suffered by the country is emerging every day. The prime minister once again made it clear that India will not tolerate Pakistan's nuclear blackmail anymore and that New Delhi has set a "new normal" in dealing with cross-border terrorism. "We have established a new normal, terrorists and those who provide them safe haven will be treated alike. Both are equal enemies of humanity," Modi said in his marathon speech that lasted 103 minutes. "Today, I have the opportunity to salute the brave soldiers of Operation Sindoor from the Red Fort. Our courageous soldiers punished the enemies beyond their imagination." Recalling the horrific Pahalgam attack, the prime minister said the entire country and the world was shocked and outraged and that Operation Sindoor was a reflection of that sentiment.

He described the operation as a reflection of the collective anger of every Indian over the brutal attack. "What the Indian armed forces have done during Operation Sindoor has not been seen in many decades." India responded to the Pahalgam attack on April 22 with several punitive diplomatic and economic measures, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed in the attack. On May 7, India launched Operation Sindoor to target terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, triggering four days of hostilities that ended with an understanding between the two sides on May 10. The prime minister said the armed forces were given a free hand to punish those behind the Pahalgam attack and that the military will decide about punishment in case of any future misadventure. "On April 22, terrorists from across the border came to Pahalgam and killed innocent people after asking their religion...Entire India was outraged, and the entire world was shocked. Operation Sindoor is the expression of that outrage," he said. "Following the attack, we gave our defence forces a free hand to decide the strategy, objective, and timing. Our forces delivered an unprecedented response, one that had not been witnessed in decades." "Bharat has resolved that we will not bow to nuclear threats or blackmail. If our enemies persist with such attacks, our defence forces will choose the target, set the terms, and decide the timing, and we will accomplish the mission," he said.

Modi said what the armed forces have done during Operation Sindoor was not done for several decades. "Operation Sindoor is a powerful testament to the valour and precision of our forces." "We entered hundreds of kilometres into the enemy soil and destroyed their terror bases to the ground. Destruction in Pakistan was so massive that new details are coming out every day about it," Modi said. In his address, Modi also justified India's decision to keep the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan in abeyance. "Now, blood and water will not flow together," Modi said, adding that this treaty was "one-sided and unjust". "Rivers from India were irrigating the lands of enemies while my country's land faced a deficiency of water. For the last seven decades, this agreement harmed the interests of farmers," he added. Earlier, two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force flew over the Red Fort and showered flower petals. One chopper carried the tri-color while the other displayed a banner of Operation Sindoor.