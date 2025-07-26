India will be Maldives' crucial partner: Prez Muizzu

Male: Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu on Saturday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in strengthening India-Maldives relations and said that bilateral ties will be “more prosperous in the days ahead.” “He is a wonderful person who is very fond of building relationships with India's neighbours,” Muizzu said while talking to reporters here. “Maldives and India have a very good relationship that goes back centuries, and with his leadership and cooperation between our two countries, between our two governments, I am sure it's going to be prosperous, even more prosperous in the days ahead,” Muizzu said.

Prime Minister Modi visited the Maldives on July 25-26 during which he held talks with President Muizzu. Signing of several MoUs and exchange of few agreements seeking to boost the bilateral ties in a range of sectors took place in the two leaders' presence. Modi's visit marked the launch of the negotiations for India Maldives Free Trade Agreement (FTA), and network-to-network agreement between India's NPCI International Payment Limited (NIPL) and Maldives Monetary Authority (MMA) on UPI in the archipelagic nation. Asked about the UPI pact, the Maldivian president said it will “definitely benefit” the Indian tourists who will come here and the Maldivians who will go to India. On the launch of the FTA talks between the two countries, he said, he was “very hopeful,” and added, “I think we just started on it and definitely we hope to conclude it very soon.”

During his interaction with the media persons, Muizzu was also asked about his bilateral meeting with PM Modi. “He is a wonderful person who is very fond of building relationships with India's neighbours. Maldives and India have a very good relationship that goes back centuries, and with his leadership and cooperation between our two countries, between our two governments, I am sure it's going to be prosperous, even more prosperous in the days ahead,” Muizzu said. Asked, when would be his next India visit, he replied, hopefully in the near future. On India's role in development of the Maldives, he said, “You have all seen, India has helped develop Maldives in the past. And, nobody will doubt how India will be a very crucial partner in going forward.” Muizzu also underlined that India is one of the major countries that helps the Maldives in boosting tourism. “Definitely with the Prime Minister's visit, it is going to increase a lot... I am sure people-to-people exchange between the two countries will be greatly boosted because of the visit,” he added. In 2024, a full-blown backlash was directed at the Maldives following derogatory remarks against India and Prime Minister Modi on social media by three Maldivian officials after Modi posted photos and video of the pristine Lakshadweep Islands on India’s west coast on January 6 on his X handle. Scores of Indians, including multiple celebrities, cancelled their reservations and dropped plans to visit Maldives. Things started improving only after Muizzu's visit to India later in the year.