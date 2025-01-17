India welcomes Gaza ceasefire and hostage release agreement

New Delhi: The Indian government has welcomed the announcement of an agreement for the release of hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza. In a statement released on Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs expressed its hope that this development will lead to a safe and sustained supply of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza.

The statement read, “We hope this will lead to a safe and sustained supply of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza. We have consistently called for the release of all hostages, a ceasefire, and a return to a path of dialogue and diplomacy.”

India has been a vocal advocate for peace and stability in the region, consistently urging all parties involved to prioritise the well-being of civilians and work towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict. The Indian government’s statement underscores its commitment to supporting international efforts aimed at bringing an end to the violence and ensuring the delivery of much-needed humanitarian aid to those affected by the conflict.

The agreement, which includes provisions for the release of hostages and a temporary ceasefire, marks a significant step towards de-escalation and provides a window of opportunity for further diplomatic negotiations. The MEA reiterated its call for all parties to adhere to international humanitarian law and ensure the protection of civilians.

As the situation in Gaza remains fluid, India continues to monitor developments closely and stands ready to support any initiatives that contribute to lasting peace and stability in the region.

India’s stance on the Gaza crisis is likely to have several positive influences on its diplomatic relations with other countries. By advocating for a peaceful resolution and supporting international efforts for a ceasefire and humanitarian aid, India aligns itself with the broader international community, including key players like the United States, the United Nations, and the European Union. This alignment can strengthen India’s position in multilateral forums and enhance its diplomatic relations with these entities. India’s call for dialogue and diplomacy resonates with many Middle Eastern countries that are also advocating for peace and stability in the region. This can enhance India’s influence in the Middle East, a region of strategic importance due to energy resources and economic ties.