India vows action against trafficking rings exploiting citizens in war-torn Russia

New Delhi: Following distressing videos and reports of stranded Indian men on the Russia-Ukraine border seeking assistance to return home, the Indian government on Friday assured of stern action against the duping network. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday unearthed a sinister network of agents exploiting unsuspecting individuals under the pretence of job opportunities in war-torn Russia. The foreign ministry has further pledged to take robust measures to address this alarming situation.



The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, confirmed the investigation’s progress, stating, “Several Indian nationals have been duped into working with the Russian Army. We have strongly raised the issue with the Russian government, urging the early discharge of these deceived Indian nationals.”

Earlier this month, MEA disclosed that twenty Indians were working as support staff for the Russian Army. Efforts are underway to repatriate these individuals, with Jaiswal adding, “Strong action has been initiated against agents and unscrupulous elements who recruited them on false pretexts and promises.

The CBI on Thursday conducted searches in several cities, collecting incriminating evidence, and has registered a case of human trafficking against several agents.

Jaiswal also appealed to Indian nationals, cautioning them against falling for offers from agents promising support jobs with the Russian Army. He highlighted the inherent dangers and life risks associated with such deceptive recruitment tactics. “We remain committed to the early release of our nationals serving as support staff with the Russian Army and their eventual return home,” he asserted.

According to the CBI report, the trafficking network extends across multiple states, victimising approximately 35 individuals. The agency identified the traffickers as part of an “organised network” and revealed that trafficked Indian nationals were being trained in combat roles, deployed in the Russia-Ukraine war zone against their will, exposing them to grave dangers. The CBI has filed cases against various private visa consultancy firms and agents, conducting searches at 13 locations, including Delhi and Mumbai. The government’s actions underscore its determination to curb such exploitative practices and ensure the safety and return of its citizens.