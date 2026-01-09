India voices concern over Minneapolis shooting
New Delhi: India on Friday voiced concern over the killing of a woman by a federal immigration agent in Minneapolis in the US. "We are closely following the developments," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. "We are concerned as we have a large Indian community in the US, including students, professionals and others," he said at his weekly media briefing. The woman, Renee Nicole Good, was shot dead by a federal immigration agent this week.
