India voices concern over activities of Khalistani separatist group in US

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on Monday, shortly after she spoke to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh where he called for action against the Khalistani terror group Sikhs for Justice outfit and its founder Gurpatwant Pannun.

Her meeting with PM Modi here was the second in two months; the two met last month in Washington DC where the prime minister had held a bilateral meeting with the newly sworn-in President Donald Trump.

During their meeting the two also exchanged gifts. PM Modi presented the US intel chief with a vase of Ganga water from Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, which hosted the Maha Kumbh.

The two discussed ways to enhance cooperation to tackle threats like terrorism and cybersecurity, and “set the tone and vision for a stronger India-US partnership”.

After the meeting, Modi said both countries are committed to combating terrorism and enhancing maritime and cyber security cooperation.

Prime Minister Modi conveyed his warm greetings to President Trump and said that he and 1.4 billion people of India looked forward to welcoming him to India later this year, the statement said.

“Glad to welcome Tulsi Gabbard to India. Exchanged views on further advancing the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Both countries are committed to combating terrorism and enhancing maritime and cyber security cooperation,” Modi said.

Earlier, the Defence Minister conveyed to the US Director of National Intelligence India’s concerns over activities of Khalistani separatist group SFJ on American soil and urged her to declare it as a designated terrorist entity.

Singh also apprised Gabbard about SFJ’s alleged links with Pakistani spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) as well as its “collaboration” with Babbar Khalsa militant group, and pressed for action against it, sources said.

The SFJ is a banned organisation in India. Pannun is wanted by Indian probe agencies on various terror charges.

In their talks, Singh and Gabbard explored ways to boost India-US collaboration in niche defence technologies, information sharing and integration of defence industrial supply chains.

The two leaders also reviewed bilateral strategic cooperation in the maritime domain, according to an official readout.

Tulsi Gabbard arrived here on a two-and-a-half-day trip in the first high-level visit to India by a top official of the Donald Trump administration.

In a social media post, Singh said he was “happy” to meet the US national intelligence chief and discussed ways to further deepen the India-US partnership.

“We discussed a wide range of issues which include defence and information sharing, aiming to further deepen the India-US partnership,” he said.

It is understood that the two sides also deliberated on the evolving security situation in the Indo-Pacific against the backdrop of China’s increasing military muscle-flexing in the region.

The Defence Ministry said Gabbard and Singh emphasised that “strategic security” remains a vital pillar of the India-US comprehensive global strategic cooperation.

“Rajnath Singh and Tulsi Gabbard reviewed the significant strides made in the areas of military exercises, strategic cooperation, integration of defence industrial supply chains and information-sharing cooperation, especially in the maritime domain, between India and the US,” the ministry said in a statement.

They also explored avenues for collaboration in cutting-edge defence innovation and niche technologies, reflecting their shared commitment to advancing mutual strategic interests, it said.

“Additionally, they addressed key areas such as enhancing interoperability and fostering greater integration of defence industrial supply chains to bolster resilience and innovation,” the ministry added.

It said Singh expressed “gratitude” to the US director of national intelligence for her “steadfast goodwill and admiration for Indian culture and heritage”, noting that such sentiments further deepen the bonds of friendship between India and the US.

“Drawing from the joint statement issued after the recent meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump, the discussions reaffirmed the growing strength of the India-US bilateral defence partnership,” the ministry said.

Separately, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also met Gabbard. “Delighted to meet US DNI @TulsiGabbard this evening. A useful exchange on contemporary global and regional security challenges,” Jaishankar posted on ‘X’.

Gabbard also met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and attended a conclave of global intelligence czars in the national capital hosted by India on Sunday.

In their one-on-one meeting, Doval and Gabbard mainly discussed ways to strengthen intelligence sharing and working closely in the security domain in sync with the India-US global strategic partnership, it is learnt.

The US Director of National Intelligence, Canadian spy chief Daniel Rogers and UK National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell were among the top global intelligence czars who attended the India-hosted security conclave chaired by Doval. The deliberations at the conclave were held behind closed doors.

Gabbard will address the Raisina Dialogue conclave on Tuesday. She is in India as part of a multi-nation visit to the Indo-Pacific that includes stops at Japan and Thailand, and focuses on “building strong relationships, understanding, and open lines of communication” to achieve Trump’s ‘peace, freedom, and prosperity’ objectives.

She was appointed as the US’ top intel chief last month and, in this role, oversees 18 American intel agencies, including the CIA, the FBI, and the NSA, on a budget of nearly $100 billion.