India, US vow closer ties as Modi, Vance discuss trade, defence and technology

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Vice President JD Vance held high-level discussions in the Capital on Monday, with a major focus on deepening the strategic relationship between India and the United States. The talks, in the context of a series of recent diplomatic interactions, mirrored the increased momentum in bilateral relations, especially in trade, defence, energy, and emerging technologies.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the discussions centred on building upon the outcomes of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Washington DC in January this year, where he held a constructive dialogue with US President Donald Trump. That visit laid the foundation for a collaborative framework aligning Trump’s “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) vision with India’s ambitious “Viksit Bharat 2047” developmental roadmap. The leaders also reflected on the follow-up talks conducted in Paris in February, where they observed consistent progress in all strategic areas.

Welcoming Vice President Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance, their children, and senior American officials to India, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the need for continued dialogue and engagement to further enhance bilateral relations. The visit is being seen as a major diplomatic milestone, affirming the mutual commitment of both countries to a future-oriented and comprehensive partnership.

One of the major features of the meeting was the discussion on progress on the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement, which both the countries are keen to close in the near future. The agreement, which proposes to increase mutual economic gains and citizens’ welfare, is expected to be a historic move towards redefining trade relations between the world’s two largest democracies. Although details are not known, officials said that great progress had been made on the negotiations.

The two nations also reaffirmed their interest in deepening cooperation in the energy arena, including activities toward renewable energy transition and sharing of technology, although no initiatives were revealed in the briefing. Defence cooperation took centre stage during the talks, with both nations vowing to increase joint military drills, improving strategic coordination, and seeking possibilities for technology transfers.

In the domain of critical and emerging technologies, the leaders recognised the increasing synergy between Indian and American innovation ecosystems. Semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and space exploration were some of the domains seen as drivers of future collaboration, as a shared interest to remain ahead of the curve in the fast-changing global technology ecosystem.

Besides bilateral concerns, Prime Minister Modi and Vice President Vance also discussed key regional and global issues. Both underlined the importance of resolving conflicts through diplomacy and dialogue, reaffirming their common commitment to a rules-based international order. Prime Minister Modi wished the Vance family a productive stay in India and extended his warm greetings to President Trump, welcoming him to India later this year with great hope.

The engagement ended on a note of optimism, reaffirming the resolve of both India and the United States to work closely in pursuit of common economic and strategic objectives. The convergence of MAGA and Viksit Bharat 2047 visions was celebrated as an affirmation of the changing nature of this seminal global partnership.

Earlier, Vance, accompanied by his Indian-origin wife Usha Chilukuri, their three children — Ewan, Vivek, Mirabel — and a delegation of senior US government officials, landed in Delhi to a warm welcome at around 9:50 am. The US Vice President and the Second Lady were received at the Palam air base by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw with artistes performing traditional Indian dances to welcome the guests. Vance was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at the airbase.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a dinner for the Vances after holding wide-ranging talks with the US Vice President.

Apart from his meeting with Prime Minister Modi, Vance and his family’s trip to India is largely a personal visit.

Vance and his family visited the Akshardham temple near the banks of Yamuna and the Central Cottage Industries Emporium (CCIE) in Janpath in the national Capital.