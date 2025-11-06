India, US discuss bilateral trade engagement, opportunities of collaboration in technology

Washington: India's Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, discussed bilateral trade and the signing of a 10-year defence framework agreement between the two countries in a meeting with Senator Steve Daines. “It was an honour to meet Senator @SteveDaines, esteemed member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Thanked the Senator for his strong support to strengthening the India-US ties,” Indian Ambassador posted on social media on Wednesday (local time). Kwatra discussed collaboration in technology, innovation and the defence deal signed between the two countries with the Senator. “We had an enriching conversation on the current bilateral trade engagement, signing of the 10-year defence framework agreement and opportunities of collaboration in technology and innovation between our countries,” Kwatra said.

India and the US last week signed a 10-year defence framework pact that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described as a "signal" of growing bilateral strategic ties. Singh and US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth signed the framework agreement for the 'US-India major defence partnership' pact following their wide-ranging talks in Kuala Lumpur that focused on boosting strategic ties across all its pillars. Kwatra also appreciated Daines for “steering the priorities of our bilateral relationship in the US Senate.” Ambassador Kwatra has been regularly holding meetings with key US Senators and lawmakers amid strain in ties between the two countries after US President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50 per cent, including a 25 per cent additional duty for India's purchase of Russian crude oil. India described the US action as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable". Trump had claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi told him that India would stop buying Russian crude oil. Following Trump's first claim, India suggested that there was no such conversation.