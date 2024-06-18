India, US announce major initiatives to boost tech & defence cooperation

New Delhi: On Monday, India and the US announced a series of transformative initiatives aimed at deepening cooperation in areas such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, critical minerals, advanced telecommunications, and defence. They also pledged to remove long-standing barriers to strategic trade.



In wide-ranging talks, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and his US counterpart Jake Sullivan reviewed several key projects, including New Delhi’s planned acquisition of 31 MQ-9B Predator drones, the proposed joint manufacturing of Stryker infantry combat vehicles, and negotiations between GE Aerospace and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd for the co-production of GE F414 engines to power India’s future fighter jets.

The discussions, held under the India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) framework, focused on ensuring that technology is designed, developed, and deployed in sync with democratic values. Both sides acknowledged that the future security of the Indo-Pacific depends on the strength of their ties.

It was not immediately known whether the case of the alleged assassination attempt on top Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Panun, designated a terrorist by India, was discussed.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Sullivan.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said Sullivan briefed Modi on the progress in various areas of bilateral cooperation, particularly under the iCET such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, telecom, defence, critical minerals, and space, among others.

“The prime minister expressed satisfaction at the speed and scale of the growing bilateral partnership in all areas and the convergence of views on regional and global issues of mutual interest,” the PMO said in a readout.

It said Prime Minister Modi recalled his recent positive interaction with US President Joe Biden at the G7 summit in Italy.

The prime minister reaffirmed commitment to continue to strengthen comprehensive global strategic partnership for the global good and take it to greater heights in the new term.

In the meeting, Doval and Sullivan set the vision for the next chapter of the strategic technology partnership between India and the US. A fact sheet released after the talks highlighted the need for continued efforts to address barriers to technology collaboration, particularly under the strategic trade dialogue.

Key takeaways included launching a new strategic semiconductor partnership, promoting India’s role in the mineral security partnership, and $90 million in funding for the Global Challenges Institute focusing on technology. Initiatives to strengthen cooperation in 6G technologies and joint work towards large-scale Open RAN deployments in both countries were also announced.

“Our work continues to be anchored in a shared commitment to ensuring that technology is designed, developed, and deployed in a manner consistent with our democratic values and respect for universal human rights,” the fact sheet stated. It added that the future security and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific will hinge on the strength of the India-US partnership.

A new strategic semiconductor partnership between General Atomics and 3rdiTech will focus on co-developing semiconductor design and manufacturing for precision-guided ammunition and other national security-focused electronics platforms.

During the second iCET meeting, Doval and Sullivan underscored their commitment to orienting cooperation around breakthrough achievements in critical and emerging technology areas. This includes focusing efforts on co-production, co-development, and research and development opportunities to stay at the leading edge of innovation.

The aim is to enhance coordination with like-minded nations to deliver secure, reliable, and cost-competitive technology solutions for the people of India, the US, and their partners worldwide.

The fact sheet noted that Doval and Sullivan emphasised the importance of adapting technology protection toolkits and preventing the leakage of sensitive and dual-use technologies to countries of concern. They also committed to taking concrete action in the coming months to address long-standing barriers to bilateral strategic trade, technology, and industrial cooperation, including in the commercial and civil space sectors.

Regarding defence ties, the document noted India’s planned acquisition of the MQ-9B platforms, the potential co-production of land warfare systems, and progress on other co-production initiatives outlined in the India-US Roadmap for Defense Industrial Cooperation.

The two sides also noted progress in negotiations between GE Aerospace and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for the co-production of GE F414-INS6 engines to power India’s future fighter fleet.

Expanding defence industrial partnerships was another key focus, including the launch of an AI Multi-Domain Situational Awareness product jointly developed by General Atomics and 114ai to support joint all-domain command and control.

Both sides noted the recent finalisation of the India-US Open RAN Acceleration Roadmap, ongoing 5G and 6G R&D Task Force collaboration, and continuing efforts between Indian and US industry to work toward large-scale Open RAN deployments in both countries.

Strengthening cooperation in 6G technologies through working groups that will potentially focus on evolving 6G-related technologies like network sensing, intelligent reflecting surfaces, and a human-centric cognition-based wireless access framework was also highlighted.

In biotechnology, the two sides discussed developing a joint strategic framework for building biopharmaceutical supply chain optimization.

Deeper cooperation between NASA and ISRO was agreed upon, facilitating a mission to the International Space Station by NASA and ISRO astronauts.

The two sides also committed to building a clean energy and critical minerals partnership for the 21st century. India’s role will be promoted in the mineral security partnership, including co-investing in a lithium resource project in South America and rare earth deposits in Africa to diversify critical mineral supply chains responsibly and sustainably.

A bilateral critical minerals pact between the US Department of Commerce and the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Ministry of Mines is expected to be concluded quickly. This initiative will drive additional areas of cooperation in critical mineral supply chains such as graphite, gallium, and germanium.

New initiatives for cooperation in quantum science and technology were also announced, including launching a workshop on post-quantum cryptography at the University of California and facilitating visits of Indian technical experts to US national laboratories and quantum institutions.

In addition to the iCET meeting, Doval and Sullivan convened an industry roundtable that brought together CEOs and thought leaders from both countries to mobilise private sector investment and partnerships across strategic technology sectors.

Sullivan’s visit to Delhi, from June 17 to 18, marks the first trip to India by a senior Biden Administration official after the Modi government came to power for a third term. He was accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising senior US government officials and industry leaders.