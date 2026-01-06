India urges citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iran

New Delhi: India on Monday issued a fresh travel advisory urging its nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Iran amid a widening wave of protests driven by economic distress and a rapidly deteriorating security environment across large parts of the country.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said Indian nationals should postpone discretionary visits to Iran until further notice. Those currently in the country, including Persons of Indian Origin, were advised to exercise due caution, stay away from areas witnessing protests or demonstrations, and remain alert to local developments.

“Indian citizens and PIOs presently in Iran should avoid areas of protests or public gatherings and closely monitor news updates as well as advisories issued through the website and social media handles of the Embassy of India in Tehran,” the ministry said. It also asked Indian nationals residing in Iran on long-term visas to register with the Indian Embassy in Tehran if they have not already done so.

The advisory follows nearly nine days of sustained protests that began in the capital and have since spread to about 25 of Iran’s 31 provinces. More than 10 people have been killed during the unrest, according to reports. The protests were initially sparked by worsening economic conditions, particularly a sharp fall in the value of the Iranian rial against the US dollar, coupled with high inflation that has driven up the cost of essentials such as food and housing.

Iran has been grappling with prolonged economic strain marked by declining living standards, rising unemployment, stagnant wages and the impact of long-standing international sanctions. The current agitation has drawn participation from a wide cross-section of society, including traders, students and the urban middle class. In several locations, demonstrations that began over economic grievances have expanded to include broader expressions of dissatisfaction with governance.

The latest unrest also reflects accumulated public disillusionment following earlier episodes of protest, including nationwide demonstrations after the death of Mahsa Amini in 2022.

International attention on the situation has intensified in recent days. Last week, US President Donald Trump warned Iran against using force to suppress protesters, posting on social media that the United States was “locked and loaded and ready to go.” Speaking on Sunday night, he said Iran would be “hit very hard” if more protesters were killed, adding, “We’re watching it very closely.” The remarks came against the backdrop of US air strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites carried out in June last year.

Indian authorities said the advisory was issued in view of the volatile and unpredictable situation, underscoring the need to ensure the safety and timely communication with Indian nationals in Iran.



