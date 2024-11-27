India urges Bangladesh to ensure safety and security of Hindus, all minorities

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday urged Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities.

India expressed its concern following the arrest of a prominent Hindu religious leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari by Bangladesh authorities.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh.”

There are “several documented cases” of arson and looting of minorities’ homes and business establishments, as well as theft, vandalism and desecration of deities and temples in Bangladesh.

“It is unfortunate that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, charges should be pressed against a religious leader presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings,” the MEA statement said.

“We have noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote,’’ the MEA statement said. “We urge Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right of freedom of peaceful assembly and expression,’’ the statement said.

Associated with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari was arrested at Dhaka airport on Monday on charges that include sedition.

Meanwhile, violence erupted in Chattogram on Tuesday after a court denied bail to Brahmachari, sending him to jail on sedition charges. The unrest led to the death of Saiful Islam, an assistant public prosecutor, police said.

Following the court’s ruling, hundreds of his followers protested outside, blocking the prison van carrying him and demanding his release.

Clashes broke out as police and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) used sound grenades and batons to disperse the crowd. Islam, in his early 30s, was reportedly dragged out of the court hall and beaten by protesters, eyewitnesses claimed.

He was rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, where he was declared dead.

The Daily Star reported that at least 10 people, including journalists, were injured during the unrest. Protests also spread to Dhaka, Cumilla, Khulna, and Cox’s Bazar, with demonstrators demanding Das’ release.

Interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus condemned the killing and called for calm. He ordered a thorough investigation and heightened security across Chattogram. “The government is committed to upholding communal harmony,” Yunus said.

Das, who has faced sedition charges for allegedly disrespecting the national flag at an October rally, has denied the allegations. Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council has demanded his immediate release.

Bangladesh also said that the monk’s arrest had “been misconstrued by certain quarters”.

It further said that India’s statement was “unfounded” and stood “contrary to the spirit of friendship”.

“The Government of Bangladesh maintains that such unfounded statements not only misrepresent facts but also stand contrary to the spirit of Friendship and understanding between the two neighbouring countries,” Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Bangladesh’s minority Hindus, which constitute only about 8 per cent of the 170 million population, have faced over 200 attacks in 50-odd districts since the Awami League government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fell on August 5. with agency inputs