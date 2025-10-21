India upheld righteousness, avenged injustice with Operation Sindoor: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday penned a letter to the citizens of the country on Deepavali, highlighting the successes of Operation Sindoor and the fight against Naxalism and asserting that Bharat has emerged as a symbol of stability at a time when the world is beset with crises. The prime minister listed the decision to lower GST rates among the historic achievements of his government and underscored that the citizens were saving thousands of crores of rupees during the 'GST Bachat Utsav' (Savings Festival). He also urged citizens to adopt swadeshi to promote the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', to respect all languages, prioritise health and embrace yoga. "All these efforts will rapidly take us towards a Viksit Bharat," Modi said. "I extend my heartfelt greetings to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Deepavali, a festival filled with energy and enthusiasm. This is the second Deepavali after the grand construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya," he said. "Lord Shri Ram teaches us to uphold righteousness and also gives us the courage to fight injustice. We have seen a living example of this a few months ago during Operation Sindoor. During Operation Sindoor, Bharat not only upheld righteousness but also avenged injustice," the PM said.

He said this Deepavali is particularly special because for the first time, lamps will be lit in many districts across the country, including remote areas. "These are the districts where Naxalism and Maoist terrorism have been eradicated from the root. In recent times, we have seen many individuals abandoning the path of violence and joining the mainstream of development, expressing faith in the Constitution of our country. This is a major achievement for the nation," Modi said.