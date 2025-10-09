India, UK ‘natural partners’ in shared values, says Modi; Starmer calls partnership a 'launchpad for growth'

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday reaffirmed their commitment to a stronger, future-ready partnership, underscoring the ambitious *India-UK Vision 2035* roadmap and the recently signed Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA). In a joint statement after their meeting at Raj Bhavan, PM Modi said, “India and the UK are natural partners. The foundation of our relationship is a shared belief in democracy, freedom, and the rule of law. In the current era of global instability, this growing partnership is becoming a crucial foundation for global stability and economic progress.” Echoing this sentiment, PM Starmer said the partnership between the two countries is perfectly suited to achieve the ambitious Vision 2035 roadmap, adding that steps are being taken to elevate bilateral ties over the coming decade. “We signed a major trade deal with India in July — the best secured by any country — but the story doesn’t stop there. It’s not just a piece of paper; it’s a launchpad for growth. This partnership today, we're turbocharging trade and investment flows, with opportunities in AI, quantum computing, biotechnology, critical minerals, and more,” he said.

Starmer highlighted that the CETA is expected to boost bilateral trade by £25.5 billion annually, lift the UK GDP by £4.8 billion, and create thousands of jobs — particularly in sectors like Scotch whisky exports, which could reach £1 billion a year to India alone. PM Modi lauded the progress under Starmer’s leadership, recalling their July meeting in the UK where the CETA was finalised. “Your visit to India just a few months after the Agreement, along with the largest-ever business delegation, symbolises the new energy and broader vision that has come into the India-UK partnership,” he said. The two leaders also discussed defence cooperation, fintech collaboration, and the expansion of educational ties. PM Modi announced that nine UK universities are set to open campuses in India, with Southampton University’s Gurugram campus already inaugurated and its first batch of students enrolled. “The largest and most influential delegation from the education sector so far has come with Prime Minister Starmer,” he noted. PM Modi further said, “We have reached an agreement on cooperation in military training. Under this, Flying Instructors of the Indian Air Force will work as trainers in the UK's Royal Air Force.” Both leaders later attended the Global Fintech Fest 2025, showcasing growing collaboration in innovation-driven sectors. Starmer welcomed the Gaza peace deal and reiterated his support for reforming the UN Security Council (UNSC) to include India as a permanent member, emphasising the need for a more representative and effective global body. Both leaders also exchanged views on peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and West Asia, with Modi reiterating India’s commitment to promoting dialogue and diplomacy to restore peace in regions affected by conflict, including Ukraine and Gaza.

Earlier, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said his meeting with Starmer further deepened trade and economic partnership for mutual prosperity between the two nations. Goyal also met Peter Kyle, the UK’s Secretary of State for Business and Trade, to discuss operationalising the CETA and doubling bilateral trade by 2030. “The meeting marked a significant step towards operationalising the India-UK CETA, with both Ministers agreeing to reposition the Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) to oversee its implementation and delivery,” the Commerce Ministry said. Starmer’s two-day India visit, accompanied by the biggest-ever trade delegation from the UK, marks a new chapter in India-UK relations — one built on trust, talent, technology, and a shared vision for 2035.