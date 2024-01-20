India to celebrate 75th Republic Day with women at the forefront

New Delhi: The 75th Republic Day celebrations at the grand Kartavya Path on January 26 will have a predominant “women-centric” focus, centred around India’s democracy and its aspiration to evolve into a developed nation.



In an unprecedented move, the parade will be led by 100 women artists wielding Indian musical instruments, announced Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane on Friday.

For the first time, the parade will feature an all-women tri-services contingent marching down the ceremonial boulevard, and the central armed police forces contingents will also include women personnel, he added.

“This year’s Republic Day parade will showcase the best representation of women,” affirmed the defence secretary during a press briefing.

A 95-member marching team and a 33-member band contingent from France will participate in the parade, adding an international flair to the event.

Alongside Indian Air Force aircraft, the fly-past will feature a Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft and two Rafale fighter jets from the French Air Force, as announced by Aramane.

French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations.

Under the themes of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Bharat— Loktantra ki Matruka,’ the 75th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path aims to be women-centric, according to Aramane.

The parade will prominently feature women marching contingents, and the tableaux representing states and Union Territories (UTs) and Central ministries will showcase the country’s cultural diversity, unity, and progress.

The themes have been selected in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s views that ‘India is truly a mother of democracy’, he said.

The Ministry of Culture will present the ‘Anant Sutra — The Endless Thread’ textile installation at Kartavya Path, paying homage to the timeless gift of the saree. The installation, featuring nearly 1,900 sarees and drapes from across India, will have QR codes providing details about weaving and embroidery arts.

Approximately 13,000 “special guests” have been invited to witness the parade, including high achievers and beneficiaries of government schemes. Notable guests will include women space scientists from ISRO, yoga teachers (Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries), international sports event winners, and paralympic medalists.

In a bid to include people from border areas and vibrant villages, special emphasis has been placed on incorporating individuals with challenging livelihoods into the guest list.

A total of 16 tableaux from states, Union Territories, and central ministries will roll down Kartavya Path during the parade, selected by an expert committee comprising eminent personalities in various fields.

To address concerns about the non-inclusion of certain tableaux, the defence ministry has devised a unique three-year roll-over plan to ensure equitable participation on a rotational basis.

The Republic Day celebrations will have a total seating capacity of 77,000, with 42,000 seats reserved for the general public. The parade is scheduled to commence at 10:30 AM and is expected to last approximately 90 minutes.

The ‘Beating Retreat’ ceremony at Vijay Chowk on January 29 will conclude the 75th Republic Day celebrations, featuring Indian tunes played by bands of the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, and central armed police forces. An online competition on the MyGov platform will allow people to showcase their renditions of Indian tunes, highlighting the sacrifices and patriotism of soldiers.