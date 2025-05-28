India takes major step towards indigenous 5th-gen fighter jet

New Delhi: In a significant step towards strengthening India’s air power and advancing self-reliance in defence technology, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the execution model for the country’s much-anticipated fifth-generation fighter jet — the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). The decision paves the way for the design and production phase of the stealth fighter, envisioned to be a cornerstone of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in the coming decades.

The Cabinet Committee on Security, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had last year granted in-principle approval for the AMCA project. The estimated development cost stands at around Rs 15,000 crore.

The Ministry of Defence announced on Tuesday that the AMCA project will now move into its next critical stage under the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), which will lead the programme in collaboration with both public and private industry partners.

“This is an important step towards harnessing indigenous expertise, capability and capacity to develop the AMCA prototype,” the ministry said in a statement. It added that the model ensures participation from both private and public sectors on a competitive basis, allowing bidders to participate individually or through joint ventures or consortia, provided they are registered Indian companies.

Designed as a medium-weight, deep penetration fighter with advanced stealth features, the AMCA will complement the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft in forming the backbone of the IAF fleet. The prototype is expected to be unveiled between 2028 and 2029, with full-scale production anticipated by 2032-33. The first squadron is slated for induction around 2034.

The fighter will feature cutting-edge technologies, including an internal weapons bay and diverterless supersonic intake — a first in Indian aviation. The aircraft is designed to carry 1,500 kg of payload internally and 5,500 kg externally, with an internal fuel capacity of 6,500 kg. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will serve as the lead production agency, with a significant role reserved for the private sector to ensure timelines are met.

The development process is structured in two phases. The Mark 1 version will be powered by the General Electric F-414 engine, the same propulsion system chosen for the LCA Mk2. Talks have been progressing for a co-development of a more powerful engine with France’s Safran for the Mark 2 variant. A deal to manufacture the F-414 engine under licence in India by HAL is in advanced stages of finalisation.

The AMCA project has gained urgency amid evolving regional security dynamics. China already operates two fifth-generation fighters, including the Chengdu J-20, and is preparing to supply 40 J-35 jets to Pakistan. Indian defence planners view these developments as a pressing challenge, especially in the aftermath of heightened military tensions during Operation Sindoor.

A senior official associated with the programme said, “This aircraft is not only about enhancing combat capability, it is also about developing a strategic deterrent based on indigenous innovation and production.”

An IAF official, speaking on condition of anonymity, noted that the AMCA would provide a vital technological leap. “With no fifth-generation jet currently in our inventory, AMCA is critical to ensure we remain competitive and future-ready,” the official said.

The urgency is underscored by the IAF’s current squadron strength, which has declined to 31 from the sanctioned 42. Each squadron typically includes 16 to 18 aircraft. While the indigenous Tejas programme has contributed significantly to filling the gap, the AMCA is being viewed as essential for long-term capability enhancement.

India’s confidence in developing the AMCA stems in part from its experience with the Tejas, which has proven itself in multiple roles, including air combat, offensive support, reconnaissance, and anti-ship missions. Manufactured by HAL, Tejas has emerged as a symbol of India’s growing defence manufacturing base.

The IAF is also progressing on a parallel front with its plan to procure 114 Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA). A Request for Information (RFI) was issued in 2019 for the estimated $18 billion deal, one of the largest military acquisitions globally in recent years.

Globally, fifth-generation fighters currently operational include the US-made F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II, Russia’s Su-57, and China’s J-20. India’s entry into this elite group through AMCA is expected to significantly enhance its strategic and tactical air capabilities.