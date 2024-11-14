‘India supports early ceasefire in Gaza and remains committed to two-state solution’

New Delhi: India supports an early ceasefire in Gaza and remains committed to resolving the Palestinian issue through a two-state solution, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday. He made these remarks during his meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

“The situation in West Asia is a matter of deep concern, particularly the conflict in Gaza,” Jaishankar said in his opening remarks at the second meeting of the Committee on Political, Security, Social and Cultural Cooperation (PSSC). He added, “India’s position in this regard has been principled and consistent. While we condemn acts of terrorism and hostage-taking, we are deeply pained by the continuing death of innocent civilians. Any response must take into account international humanitarian law. We support an early ceasefire.”

Jaishankar reiterated India’s long-standing support for a two-state solution, noting, “We have consistently stood for the resolution of the Palestinian issue through a two-state solution. India has also contributed to building Palestinian institutions and capacities.”

The meeting, co-chaired by the two ministers, was held under the framework of the India-Saudi Strategic Partnership Council. Both sides reviewed their bilateral relations and discussed avenues for deeper collaboration across various sectors.

Jaishankar highlighted the complementarities between Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and India’s Viksit Bharat 2047, describing them as frameworks that could foster new partnerships. “Trade and investment are important pillars of our partnership, and we are strengthening our collaboration in new areas including technology, renewable energy, green hydrogen, connectivity, health, and education,” he said.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, on a two-day visit to India, echoed Jaishankar’s sentiments, emphasising the importance of fostering regional stability.

Jaishankar also underlined the growing defence and security ties between the two nations. “Our defence partnership has witnessed several ‘firsts,’ including the first-ever land forces joint exercise in 2024 and two editions of joint naval exercises,” he noted.

Both ministers emphasised the importance of cultural and people-to-people ties, particularly the well-being of the 2.6 million-strong Indian community in Saudi Arabia. “We welcome efforts to promote culture, tourism, and youth exchanges,” Jaishankar said.

Discussions also covered key global and regional issues, including the G20, BRICS, and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC). “India and Saudi Arabia share a common interest in preserving regional stability and driving economic prosperity,” Jaishankar concluded.