India summons Bangladesh envoy, second time in a week

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday summoned the Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, M Riaz Hamidullah, amid rising diplomatic tensions triggered by violent protests in Bangladesh and the lynching of a Hindu factory worker, Dipu Chandra Das, in Mymensingh district. The move came as demonstrations spread across several Indian cities, while Dhaka also summoned the Indian High Commissioner to convey its concerns over the security of Bangladeshi diplomatic missions in India.

According to official sources, the summons by the Ministry of External Affairs followed widespread unrest in Bangladesh and the killing of Das, which has renewed international scrutiny over the safety of minority communities there. Dipu Chandra Das, aged between 25 and 27 according to varying official accounts, was beaten to death by a mob on December 18 in Baluka area of Mymensingh over allegations of blasphemy. His body was later set on fire. The incident drew condemnation from Bangladesh’s interim government and prompted minority groups within the country to demand swift and stringent action against those responsible.

The killing also triggered protests across India. In Kolkata, members of Bongiyo Hindu Jagaran Manch and other Hindu organisations gathered near the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission to protest alleged atrocities against Hindus in the neighbouring country. Police said protesters planned to submit a deputation but tensions escalated as crowds swelled near the mission. To prevent a breach of law and order, police resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the gathering. Several protesters and police personnel sustained minor injuries, and at least 12 demonstrators were arrested as a preventive measure.

In New Delhi, protests near the Bangladesh High Commission turned confrontational as hundreds of supporters of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal broke through barricades and clashed with police. Authorities had deployed around 1,500 police personnel and erected seven layers of barricades, managing to stop protesters roughly 800 metres from the mission. Demonstrators waved saffron flags, displayed placards accusing the Bangladesh government of failing to protect minorities, and demanded strong diplomatic action by India.

“What can one do when people there are acting with a jihadi mentality,” one protester said, asserting that the agitation would continue if demands were not met. Another demonstrator, Sumit Kashyap, called for Hindu unity, while Satish Gupta alleged that the protests were against what he described as a “terrorist mentality”. Protesters were also seen chanting religious slogans and reciting the Hanuman Chalisa.

Similar demonstrations were reported from Mumbai, where around 50 activists protested outside the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Cuffe Parade before being shifted to Azad Maidan by police. More than 100 activists staged a parallel protest near the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters, briefly blocking traffic before being removed. In Jammu, lawyers affiliated with the J&K High Court Bar Association protested the lynching and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to either ensure protection for Hindus in Bangladesh or facilitate their relocation to India. Bar association president Nirmal K Kotwal said the entire country stood behind the government in taking stern steps.

Protests were also held in other parts of the country, including Madhya Pradesh, Hyderabad and Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, where effigies of Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser of Bangladesh’s interim government, were burnt. Political reactions followed as well, with PDP president Mehbooba Mufti expressing concern over reports of harassment of Hindu women in Bangladesh, and the Jammu and Kashmir Congress condemning the killing and urging New Delhi to take a tough stand.

As protests intensified in India, Bangladesh’s Foreign Ministry summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma on Tuesday to express what it described as “grave concern” over the security of its diplomatic establishments. Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam conveyed Dhaka’s concerns over incidents outside the Bangladesh High Commission and the envoy’s residence in New Delhi on December 20, as well as vandalism at the Visa Centre in Siliguri on December 22. Bangladesh also raised alarm over violent demonstrations outside its missions in other Indian cities, calling such acts a threat to diplomatic personnel and a violation of principles of mutual respect.

Dhaka urged Indian authorities to investigate the incidents thoroughly and ensure the safety of its missions. The summons came a day after Bangladesh suspended visa and consular services in New Delhi, Siliguri and Agartala until further notice. It marked the second time in 10 days that Verma was called to the Bangladeshi Foreign Ministry.

Earlier, on December 17, India had summoned Hamidullah citing security concerns around the Indian High Commission in Dhaka after reports that extremist groups planned protests near the premises. India rejected what it termed a “false narrative” by extremist elements and said it was unfortunate that Bangladesh’s interim government had neither completed a thorough investigation nor shared evidence related to recent incidents.

Bangladesh has seen renewed unrest since the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August last year, with minority communities reporting a series of attacks. The lynching of Dipu Chandra Das has since sparked protests within Bangladesh as well, with authorities announcing the arrest of 21 suspects linked to the killing, attacks on media offices and violence near an Indian diplomatic mission.