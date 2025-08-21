India successfully test-fires Agni-5 missile with 5,000 km strike range

New Delhi/Balasore: In a demonstration of its strategic military might, India on Wednesday successfully test-fired the ‘Agni 5’ intermediate range ballistic missile that has a range of up to 5,000 km.

The defence ministry said the test-firing of the missile from the Integrated Test Range in Odisha’s Chandipur validated all operational and technical parameters.

The Agni-5 missile can bring almost the entire Asia including the northernmost part of China as well as some regions in Europe under its striking range.

The test-firing of the strategic asset came around three-and-half months after the military conflict between India and Pakistan.

“Intermediate range ballistic missile ‘Agni 5’ was successfully test-fired from the integrated test range, Chandipur in Odisha on August 20,” the defence ministry said in a brief statement.

“The launch validated all operational and technical parameters. It was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command,” it said.

India test-fired Agni-5 missile in March last year as well.

The Agni 1 to 4 missiles have ranges from 700 km to 3,500 km and they have already been deployed.

Last month, India successfully test-fired nuclear-capable short-range ballistic missiles Prithvi-II and Agni-I.

The Prithvi-II missile has a range of around 350 kms and it is capable of carrying a payload of up to 500 kg. It can carry both conventional as well as nuclear warheads.

The Agni- 1 missile has a range of 700-900 km and it can carry a payload of 1,000 kg.

Both Prithvi-II and Agni-I missiles have been an integral part of India’s nuclear deterrence.

In July, India also test-fired the newly-developed tactical missile ‘Pralay’ which is capable of carrying conventional warheads.

‘Pralay’ is a short-range surface-to-surface missile with a payload capacity of 500-1,000 kg.