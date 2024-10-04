India strongly rejects USCIRF report; describes it ‘malicious’

New Delhi: India on Thursday trashed a report by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) and described it as a “biased” organisation with a “political agenda”. In its report, the USCIRF that monitors universal right to freedom of religion criticised India for alleged violations of religious freedom.

It also recommended to the US state department to declare India a “Country of Particular Concern” (CPC) in the context of religious freedom.

In a strong reaction, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the USCIRF should utilise its time more productively on addressing human rights issues in the United States.

“Our views on the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) are well known. It is a biased organisation with a political agenda,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

“It continues to misrepresent facts and peddles a motivated narrative about India. We reject this malicious report, which only serves to discredit USCIRF further,” he said.

He was responding to media queries on the ‘country update’ on India in the report.

“We would urge USCIRF to desist from such agenda driven efforts. The USCIRF would also be well advised to utilise its time more productively on addressing human rights issues in the United States,” the spokesperson said.

The USCIRF report also mentioned clashes between Kuki and Meitei communities in Manipur and said months of ongoing violence resulted in the destruction of thousands of homes. The USCIRF is an independent, bipartisan US federal government agency. It makes policy recommendations to the US President, Secretary of State, and Congress and tracks the implementation of these recommendations.

“This report highlights how, throughout 2024, individuals have been killed, beaten, and lynched by vigilante groups, religious leaders have been arbitrarily arrested, and homes and places of worship have been demolished,” the USCIRF said.

“These events constitute particularly severe violations of religious freedom,” it said.

Beginning with the previous Manmohan Singh-led government, India has consistently denied visas to USCIRF members to visit the country, citing “interference” in its internal affairs, it added.agencies