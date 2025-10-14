India 'steadfast' partner in Mongolia's development: PM Modi

New Delhi: India has been a "steadfast and reliable partner" in Mongolia's development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday after holding wide-ranging talks with Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa. Ukhnaa landed in New Delhi on Monday on a four-day visit to India, his first to the country as president. Following his talks with the visiting leader, Modi said India will extend free e-visas to people from Mongolia. "The relationship between India and Mongolia is not just diplomatic. It has spiritual bonding," Modi said. "For centuries, both countries have been bound by the tenets of Buddhism, which is why we are also called spiritual siblings," he said.

Modi said India has been a "steadfast and reliable" partner in Mongolia's development story. "The oil refinery project, being built with India's USD 1.7 billion Line of Credit, will provide new strength to Mongolia's energy security," he said. Diplomatic relations between India and Mongolia were established in 1955. The partnership between the two countries spans across sectors such as defence and security, energy, mining, information technology, education, healthcare, and cultural cooperation.