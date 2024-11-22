India slams Canadian report on Nijjar murder plot, calls it 'smear campaign'

New Delhi: Amid escalating tensions, India has dismissed a Canadian report alleging Prime Minister Narendra Modi was aware of a plot to kill Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, calling it a “smear campaign.”

The report by The Globe and Mail, citing unnamed Canadian officials, claimed Modi, India’s National Security Advisor, and the External Affairs Minister were informed of the plot targeting Nijjar, a designated terrorist in India.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal categorically rejected the claims, stating, “Such ludicrous statements made to a newspaper purportedly by a Canadian government source should be dismissed with the contempt they deserve. Smear campaigns like this only further damage our already strained ties.”

Nijjar, a Canadian citizen and leader of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force, was killed in Vancouver in June 2023. His death triggered a diplomatic standoff after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of involvement, citing “credible information” shared with allies, including the US.

In a retaliatory move, both nations expelled senior diplomats last month. Trudeau later alleged India was supporting criminal activities on Canadian soil, including extortion and violence.

Nijjar was wanted in India for multiple crimes, with a Rs 10 lakh bounty on his capture, including his role in the murder of a Hindu priest in Punjab.