India slams Canada for memorial tribute to pro-Khalistan extremist

New Delhi: India expressed strong disapproval on Friday regarding the Canadian parliament’s recent observance of “one minute silence” in memory of Khalistan extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was killed in Surrey, British Columbia, in June last year.



“We naturally oppose any moves giving political space to extremism and advocacy of violence,” stated Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs. The unusual tribute, held two days prior, has further strained relations between the two nations.

Tensions between India and Canada have been high since September last year when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggested the “potential” involvement of Indian agents in Nijjar’s assassination. New Delhi vehemently rejected these allegations, calling them “absurd.”

India has consistently highlighted that the core issue in bilateral relations is Canada’s tolerance of pro-Khalistan elements operating from its soil without consequences. Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra reiterated this position last week, emphasising that India’s primary concern is the political space Ottawa provides to anti-India elements who promote extremism and violence.

New Delhi has frequently communicated its “deep concerns” to the Canadian government and expects Ottawa to take decisive action against these extremist elements. Hardeep Singh Nijjar, declared a terrorist by India, was fatally shot outside a gurdwara in British Columbia on June 18 of the previous year. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) are currently investigating his murder.

As diplomatic tensions persist, India’s demand for a crackdown on pro-Khalistan activities in Canada remains a significant point of contention in their bilateral relations.