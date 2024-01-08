India signs Bilateral Haj Agreement 2024 with Saudi Arabia

Jeddah/New Delhi: In a major diplomatic step, India and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) solidified their annual pilgrimage partnership by signing the Bilateral Haj Agreement for 2024 on Sunday. The agreement was formalised during a visit to Saudi Arabia by an Indian delegation led by Smriti Irani, Minister for Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs, accompanied by V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs.

For the upcoming Haj pilgrimage in 2024, India has secured a total quota of 175,025 pilgrims. Notably, 140,020 seats will be reserved for first-time pilgrims undertaking the journey through the Haj Committee of India, making it easier for them to participate. This leaves 35,005 spots available for those choosing to go through authorized Haj Group Operators.For the upcoming Haj pilgrimage in 2024, India has secured a total quota of 175,025 pilgrims. Notably, 140,020 seats will be reserved for first-time pilgrims undertaking the journey through the Haj Committee of India, making it easier for them to participate. This leaves 35,005 spots available for those choosing to go through authorized Haj Group Operators.

Following the signing of the Bilateral Haj Agreement, a productive meeting took place between the Indian delegation and HE Dr Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah. India’s digital initiatives, particularly those providing last-mile information for pilgrims, were met with great appreciation and the KSA pledged to offer all possible support in this area. The Indian government’s efforts to encourage participation through the Ladies without Mehram (LWM) category were also warmly received and praised. Later, accompanied by Minister of State Muraleedharan, Irani visited the Haj Terminal at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah. Their focus was on overseeing arrangements for Indian pilgrims and exploring ways to improve logistics and monitoring mechanisms for their convenience.