India signals aid to Afghanistan after talks with Taliban minister

New Delhi: In a significant diplomatic development, India on Wednesday indicated its willingness to engage in development projects in Afghanistan and provide material support in the health sector. This announcement followed a high-level meeting between Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and the Taliban regime’s Acting Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, in Dubai.

This marks the first publicly acknowledged engagement between the Indian Foreign Secretary and a senior Taliban minister since the latter assumed power in Kabul in 2021. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the meeting as constructive, with the Afghan side emphasising its sensitivities regarding India’s security concerns.

“Today, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had a meeting with the Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, in Dubai,” the MEA stated. The dialogue covered bilateral ties and regional developments, underscoring the importance of humanitarian support and people-to-people connections.

India responded positively to a request from the Afghan side, pledging further material assistance to the health sector and refugee rehabilitation efforts. Additionally, both sides agreed to promote the strategic use of Chabahar Port to enhance trade and commercial activities, particularly for humanitarian purposes in Afghanistan.

The talks come against the backdrop of India’s strong condemnation of recent Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan, which reportedly killed dozens of civilians. India, which has not officially recognised the Taliban regime, continues to advocate for an inclusive government in Kabul and remains steadfast in its demand that Afghan territory not be used for terrorist activities against any nation.

New Delhi has expressed concern about the presence of terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) operating from Afghan soil. Nevertheless, the MEA emphasised India’s commitment to the Afghan people, reiterating its historic ties and readiness to address urgent developmental needs. “In view of the current need for development activities, it was decided that India would consider engaging in development projects in the near future, in addition to the ongoing humanitarian assistance programme,” the statement read. India has provided substantial humanitarian aid to Afghanistan in recent years, including shipments of 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat, 300 tonnes of medicines, and millions of vaccine doses. The two sides also reviewed the progress of these initiatives during the Dubai meeting.

Notably, both parties explored strengthening cooperation in sports, particularly cricket, a sport cherished by Afghanistan’s younger generation. The MEA concluded by stating that both nations agreed to maintain regular contact across multiple levels.