‘India should prepare for a bigger role in today’s world order’

Thiruvananthapuram: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said India should make efforts to prepare for a bigger role in today’s world order, and it must do so with a sense of historical and civilisational responsibility.

Emphasising that tradition has much to teach people in the present world, he noted that in an era of globalisation, looking through the lens of history, tradition, and culture provides a solid foundation to approach the world. Jaishankar was delivering the third P Parameswaranji Memorial Lecture organised by Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram (BVK), a prominent Sangh Parivar outfit, here.