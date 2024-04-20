India set for significant overhaul of criminal justice system with newly enacted laws: CJI

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal at a conference on India's progressive path in the administration of the criminal justice system, in New Delhi

Hailing the enactment of the new criminal justice laws as a watershed moment for society, Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Saturday said India is set for a significant overhaul of its criminal justice system.

Speaking at a conference here on 'India's Progressive Path in the Administration of Criminal Justice System', he said the new laws would be successful if "we as citizens adopt them".

The newly enacted laws have transitioned India's legal framework on criminal justice into a new age, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Chandrachud said.

He also said that much-needed improvements have been introduced to protect the interests of victims and carry out investigation and prosecution of offences efficiently.

"The enactment of these laws by Parliament is a clear indication that India is changing and on the move, and needs new legal instruments to deal with the current challenges," the CJI said.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Attorney General R Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta were also present at the conference.

The newly enacted laws -- the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Act -- to completely overhaul the country's criminal justice system will come into effect from July 1.

However, the provision related to cases of hit-and-run by vehicle drivers would not be implemented immediately.

The three laws got Parliament's approval on December 21 last year and President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent on December 25.