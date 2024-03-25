India seeks Canada's cooperation in nabbing Khalistani terrorist

New Delhi: India has provided Canada with the latest whereabouts of designated terrorist Arshdeep Singh Gill, urging the Justin Trudeau government to provisional arrest the fugitive associated with the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF).

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), actively pursuing cases against Arshdeep, also known as Arsh Dalla, acquired specific details of his location in Canada, including his vehicle information, current residence, and photographs, as reported by The Indian Express. The NIA, through the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has reached out to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), which has subsequently urged the Canadian government via their embassy in Delhi to provisionally arrest Dalla. However, the Canadian authorities have yet to take any action against him. Dalla, who had been associated with gangsters in Punjab until 2020, relocated to Canada and started working with KTF chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Following Nijjar’s murder in Surrey in June last year, Dalla assumed control of all KTF operations, planning terror modules and attempting to carry out assassinations in India.

Last year, the Union Home Ministry of India labelled Dalla a designated terrorist, attributing to him a range of serious crimes such as murder, extortion, targeted assassinations, terrorist activities, financing of terrorism, and smuggling of drugs or weapons across borders.

Despite these developments, Dalla has continued his activities in India. In September of the previous year, Baljinder Singh Balli, a Congress leader, was murdered at his residence in Moga district, Punjab, by two associates of Dalla. Dalla, who hails from Dala village in Moga, accepted responsibility for Balli’s assassination.