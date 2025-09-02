India-Russia ties pillar of regional & global stability: Modi after meeting Putin

TIANJIN: India and Russia stood “shoulder-to-shoulder” even in most difficult situations and their ties are crucial for global peace and stability, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

Modi and Putin met on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) with a focus on expanding bilateral cooperation in economic, financial, and energy sectors.

In his televised remarks, Modi also said that 140 crore Indians are “eagerly waiting” to welcome the Russian leader in India in December.

“This is a reflection of the depth and scope of our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. India and Russia have always stood shoulder-to-shoulder even in the most difficult situations,” he said.

“Our close cooperation is important not only for the people of both countries, but also for global peace, stability, and prosperity,” Modi said.

PM Modi and President Putin travelled together to reach the venue of their bilateral talks in the latter’s Russia-made Aurus limousine.

“The two leaders continued their one-to-one dialogue on the way to the hotel where they were to be joined by members of their teams. However, on reaching the hotel they did not deboard the Russian president’s limousine and continued their conversation for 50 minutes,” Russian national radio station VestiFM reported. The Russian president waited for about 10 minutes for PM Modi to join him before boarding the car.

PM Modi shared a photo of himself with Russian President Putin inside the vehicle. “After the proceedings at the SCO Summit venue, President Putin and I travelled together to the venue of our bilateral meeting. Conversations with him are always insightful,” the Prime Minister said. The statement showed that the friendship was both personal and strategic in the face of US President Donald Trump’s punitive and unfair tariffs on India over its Russian oil purchases amid New Delhi’s ties with the US taking a downturn.

Earlier, PM Modi met President Putin at the Tianjin summit, where the Russian leader addressed India’s role in Ukraine peace efforts. Putin said he “appreciates China and India’s efforts to resolve the crisis in Ukraine,” highlighting the growing role of Asian powers in conflict resolution, traditionally dominated by Western nations.

This is PM Modi and President Putin’s first in-person meeting since October 2024, when they met on the margins of the BRICS summit in Kazan. PM Modi last spoke on a phone call with President Putin after the Russian leader’s summit with Trump in Alaska to seek a peace deal. In his remarks at the meeting, Modi also said that India welcomes all the recent efforts towards establishing peace in Ukraine, adding it is humanity’s call to find a way to end the hostilities as soon as possible.

“We’ve been having regular discussions on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. We welcome all the recent efforts towards establishing peace,” Modi said.

“We hope that all parties shall proceed ahead constructively. A way must be found to end this conflict and establish lasting peace. This is the aspiration of the entire humanity,” he added.

It is understood that the Indian side briefed Putin about Modi’s phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday.

After dialling Modi, Zelenskyy said India is ready to make the necessary efforts and to deliver the appropriate signal to Russia. In his comments, Putin said Russia and India have maintained “special friendly and trust-based” relations for decades and it is the foundation for the future development of the ties.

“These relations are entirely above party politics and enjoy the support of the overwhelming majority of our peoples,” he said, according to the Kremlin.

An Indian readout said PM Modi reiterated his support for the recent initiatives that have been taken to address the conflict in Ukraine, and emphasised the need to expedite a cessation of the conflict, and find a “durable peace” settlement.

The Modi-Putin talks came over two weeks after US President Donald Trump held a summit with the Russian leader as part of efforts to end the war.

Bolstering bilateral cooperation in critical areas such as energy, fertiliser and trade also figured prominently in the talks between the prime minister and the Russia president.

The relations between New Delhi and Washington are on a downturn after Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50 per cent, including a 25 per cent additional duties for India’s purchase of Russian crude oil. The strain in the relations has been exacerbated by constant criticism of New Delhi by officials in Trump’s administration.

In a post on ‘X’, Modi described his talks with Putin as “excellent” and that they discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in all sectors, including trade, fertilisers, space, security and culture.

“We exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. Our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership remains a vital pillar of regional and global stability,” he said.

The Indian readout said Modi and Putin discussed bilateral cooperation, including in the economic, financial, and energy sectors and expressed satisfaction with the sustained growth in bilateral ties in these areas.

“The two leaders reaffirmed their support for further strengthening of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries,” it said. In his remarks, Putin also referred to 15 years of elevation of India-Russia relations to the level of a special privileged strategic partnership. “It can be stated with confidence that our multifaceted Russian-Indian ties continue to develop actively on these principles,” he said. “We have established multi-level cooperation. Trade and economic ties as a whole are showing positive dynamics. Tourist exchanges are growing. We are working in close coordination on the international stage – at the UN, BRICS, the G20, and, of course, the SCO.”