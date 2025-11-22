India reopens tourist visas for Chinese nationals

New Delhi: India has reopened tourist visa applications for Chinese nationals at its missions and consulates worldwide, marking another step in the gradual stabilisation of relations that were severely strained following the 2020 military stand-off along the Line of Actual Control. The move, which came quietly earlier this week without an official announcement, expands on India’s limited resumption of tourist visas in July that applied only to applications made in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Hong Kong.

Tourist visas for Chinese citizens had been suspended after the confrontation on the border in April and May 2020, including the clash in Galwan Valley that resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and at least four Chinese troops. Officials familiar with the matter said on Friday that the latest decision is part of a broader set of “people-centric steps” agreed by both sides in recent months.

Among the measures recently put in place is the restoration of direct flights, which resumed in October after being halted for more than four years. The two countries have also decided to restart the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra in the Tibet region during the summer season and expand visa facilitation for various categories of travellers. Embassies and consulates of both nations have held events to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, signalling renewed engagement.

According to one official, the objective of these steps is to support people-to-people exchanges “as guided by the leaders of the two countries”. The diplomatic thaw began after India and China reached an understanding on disengaging frontline troops along the LAC in October 2024, followed by a meeting in Kazan between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping. The two leaders agreed to revive several mechanisms aimed at improving ties and addressing the unresolved border dispute.

Subsequent meetings involving foreign and defence ministers, national security advisers and Special Representatives Ajit Doval and Wang Yi have led to agreements to resume cooperation in areas ranging from border trade to economic issues. China has also moved to address India’s trade-related concerns, including restrictions on rare earth mineral exports.