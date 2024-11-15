India renews bid to extradite Khalistani separatist Arsh Dalla from Canada

New Delhi: India has reaffirmed its request to Canada for the extradition of Arshdeep Singh Gill, also known as Arsh Dalla, who serves as the de facto chief of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF). The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Thursday that the Ontario Court in Canada has scheduled a hearing regarding Dalla’s case, marking a significant development in India’s long-standing efforts to bring the wanted criminal to justice.

Official spokesperson for the MEA, Randhir Jaiswal, addressed media inquiries, providing details on Dalla’s criminal background and India’s extradition request. Dalla, a proclaimed offender in over 50 criminal cases—including murder, attempted murder, extortion, and terrorist activities—has long been on the radar of Indian law enforcement. His involvement in suspected terror financing has also raised alarm, as Indian agencies work to curb transnational organised crime.

Dalla’s arrest in Canada earlier this week has been widely reported in Canadian media, renewing focus on his extensive criminal history and designation as a terrorist by the Indian government. In response, India has initiated discussions with Canadian authorities regarding the possibility of extraditing Dalla to face charges in India.

The Indian government has previously taken several steps to facilitate Dalla’s extradition. In May 2022, a Red Corner Notice was issued against him through Interpol, and in 2023, he was officially designated a terrorist in India. Despite these measures, a request for his provisional arrest, submitted by India in July 2023, was declined by Canadian authorities.

Since then, Indian officials have provided additional information to support their case, hoping to secure Dalla’s return.

To gather more intelligence on Dalla’s activities, India submitted a formal request to Canada under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT). The request, which was made in January 2023, aimed to verify Dalla’s suspected residential address, monitor his financial transactions related to India, and obtain data on his mobile usage and properties in Canada. The Canadian Department of Justice subsequently requested more details on the case in December 2023, to which India responded in March 2024, providing the necessary documentation to reinforce its extradition case.

The arrest of Dalla has rekindled diplomatic discussions on the matter. MEA spokesperson Jaiswal expressed optimism, stating that Indian agencies are “actively pursuing all possible avenues” to ensure Dalla faces justice in India. Given the gravity of his offences, Jaiswal stressed the importance of extraditing or deporting individuals involved in terrorism and organised crime.

The Khalistan Tiger Force, which Dalla is alleged to lead, has been implicated in several violent incidents across India. The group’s agenda of promoting separatism in Punjab and its links to terror-related activities have drawn international concern, posing a significant threat to India’s national security.