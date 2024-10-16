India rejects Canadian PM Trudeau’s charges

New Delhi: Relations between India and Canada reached a new low on Tuesday as both countries continued to spar over the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Canadian authorities have now attempted to link the Indian government with criminal gangs, such as the Bishnoi gang, to carry out covert operations on Canadian soil, a charge that India vehemently denies. This ongoing diplomatic row, which began last year, now threatens to derail the historically amicable relations between the two nations.



Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, in a press conference, did not rule out the possibility of imposing sanctions against India, stating that “everything is on the table.” Her comments came in the wake of Ottawa’s escalating rhetoric, where it accused India of not only being involved in Nijjar’s killing but also of engaging in clandestine activities that pose a threat to the safety of Canadian citizens, especially those of South Asian descent.

The allegations from Canada first surfaced in September 2023 when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made an explosive claim that there was “potential” involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a known pro-Khalistan extremist, on Canadian soil.

This assertion was met with immediate and harsh rejection by New Delhi, which called Trudeau’s accusations “absurd” and reflective of internal political manoeuvring.



On Monday, India escalated the situation further by expelling six Canadian diplomats from New Delhi and withdrawing its high commissioner from Ottawa, moves that were seen as a direct rebuttal of Ottawa’s accusations. In a subsequent press conference, Trudeau reiterated that Canada “will never tolerate” the involvement of a foreign government in the killing of its citizens, adding: “We have clear and compelling evidence that agents of the Government of India have engaged in activities that pose a significant threat to public safety.”

Trudeau’s remarks were bolstered by claims from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), which alleged that Indian agents were using criminal gangs, including the Bishnoi gang, to “target” South Asian Canadians, specifically pro-Khalistani individuals. This marks the first time Canada has openly linked Indian government officials with organised crime networks, a connection that Indian officials have dismissed as baseless.

Trudeau alleged that agents linked to the Indian government have been involved in “over a dozen threatening and violent acts, including murder.” He characterised these actions as “unacceptable,” underscoring the gravity of the situation. The Prime Minister expressed disappointment that efforts to engage India in dialogue had failed to produce results.

“This weekend, Canadian officials took an extraordinary step by meeting with Indian representatives to share the RCMP’s evidence, which indicates that six Indian agents are persons of interest in these criminal activities,” Trudeau explained. He criticised India’s lack of cooperation, stating: “Given that the Government of India still refuses to cooperate, my colleague, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Melanie Joly, had only one choice.”

The Prime Minister condemned India’s approach, asserting that it has opted to use its diplomats and organised crime to intimidate its citizens abroad. He termed this behaviour a “monumental mistake” by New Delhi. Trudeau reiterated that Canada has worked closely with its Five Eyes allies, particularly the United States, which has faced similar threats from India regarding extrajudicial killings.

Trudeau emphasised the government’s commitment to protecting Canadians and maintaining a positive relationship with India, despite the current crisis. “Unfortunately, India has chosen to deny, repel, and make personal attacks against this government,” he said. He noted that efforts by the RCMP and national security officials to collaborate with their Indian counterparts have been repeatedly rebuffed.

The US State Department has yet to comment on the developing diplomatic situation.

Meanwhile, a report published by The Washington Post claimed that National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval met secretly with his Canadian counterpart in Singapore last week. During the five-hour meeting, Canadian officials presented claims that India had collaborated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to orchestrate the assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar and other attacks on Sikh separatists.

The report, citing unnamed Canadian officials, noted that Doval initially feigned ignorance about Bishnoi but later acknowledged his capacity for orchestrating violence, even from prison. This revelation follows earlier warnings from the Indian High Commission to Canada about gang violence linked to figures like Bishnoi, who had claimed responsibility for the 2022 murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

The Washington Post also reported that a Cabinet minister and a senior official from RAW allegedly ‘approved intelligence operations and attacks’ targeting Sikh separatists in Canada, based on a conversation between Canadian officials and the Indian government. However, the specific references remain unclear, and their accuracy is uncertain. Reports suggest Canadian investigators may have attempted to question Indian diplomats to gather more information about individuals mentioned in intercepted communications.

Indian government has not commented on the Washington Post report. However, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has firmly stated that India “denies any involvement in Nijjar’s murder or any other violence in Canada, regardless of the evidence presented.”

Indian government sources responded forcefully, rejecting the claims made by Canada as unfounded. “The Canadian Prime Minister’s press conference yesterday (Monday) was the same old Trudeau saying the same old things for the same old reasons,” a senior Indian official said.

India has consistently rejected allegations that it had any involvement in Nijjar’s killing or in covert operations on Canadian soil. Moreover, Indian sources also denied that Canada had provided any credible evidence linking Indian agents to the incident.

“The central assertion from all Canadian officials that credible evidence has been presented to India is simply not true,” an official source said, adding that Canada had engaged in a campaign of vague accusations without providing concrete proof.

The Indian side has also expressed frustration over what they perceive as an ongoing campaign by Canada to harbour and promote anti-India elements, particularly those aligned with the pro-Khalistan movement.

India has been steadfast in asserting that the real issue is Canada’s tolerance of separatist activities on its soil, which New Delhi argues threatens India’s sovereignty. “The space given to pro-Khalistani elements in Canada with impunity has been a longstanding concern, and the Nijjar case is merely a symptom of a much larger problem,” a source within the Indian government said.

With both sides doubling down on their positions, the diplomatic crisis between India and Canada shows no signs of abating. In a statement released by India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), New Delhi warned that it reserves the right to take further steps in response to Canada’s support for “extremism, violence, and separatism” against India.

The MEA also highlighted past incidents that have strained the relationship, including Trudeau’s 2018 visit to India and his alleged interference in Indian internal politics in December 2020. The ministry accused Trudeau’s Cabinet of including individuals who have openly associated with an extremist and separatist agenda regarding India.

One of the more peculiar developments in the latest spat has been Canada’s attempt to link the Bishnoi gang, a notorious Indian crime syndicate, with covert operations allegedly sanctioned by the Indian government. During the RCMP press briefing, Canadian officials suggested that Indian agents might be using organised crime groups like the Bishnoi gang to carry out targeted attacks on pro-Khalistani individuals.

However, Indian authorities have categorically denied any such connections. Indian investigative agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA), have long been investigating the Bishnoi gang’s criminal activities in India, particularly its links to cross-border arms smuggling from Pakistan. Far from being aligned with the Indian government, Lawrence Bishnoi, the gang’s leader, has been implicated in numerous high-profile criminal cases, including an international extortion racket with ties to Canadian-based gangster Goldy Brar. The idea that India would cooperate with such criminal elements has been labelled “preposterous” by Indian officials.with agency inputs