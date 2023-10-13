India reaffirms position on Palestine statehood, red-flags Hamas attacks

New Delhi: In the wake of a recent escalation in the Israel-Palestine conflict, India reaffirmed its steadfast policy advocating for peace and a lasting solution to the long-standing conflict between the two warring nations. It endorsed the idea of establishing a “sovereign, independent and viable” state of Palestine living side-by-side at peace with Israel.



But at the same time, India described the strikes by Hamas on Israeli cities as “terror attacks”.

In the first detailed comments on the Israel-Hamas conflict, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that there was a universal obligation to observe international humanitarian law as also a global responsibility to fight the menace of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Reiterating New Delhi’s position favouring a two-state solution to the Palestine issue, Bagchi emphasised the importance of both parties coming together at the negotiation table to peacefully address their differences.

“Our approach to the Israel-Palestine issue has remained consistent for many years, and it centres on several key principles— first, India supports the idea that direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians are the best way to resolve the conflict,” he said.

“Second, India firmly believes in the creation of an independent and strong Palestinian state with clear and internationally recognised borders for both Israel and Palestine. This underscores India’s commitment to helping Palestinians establish a self-sustaining and prosperous nation with the necessary resources and infrastructure. Well-defined borders that are respected by the international community are seen as vital for the safety and stability of both nations,” Bagchi said.

It is important to note that India’s relationship with both Israel and the Palestinians has evolved over the years. While India initially had closer ties with the Palestinians during its early years of independence, relations with Israel began to strengthen after the Cold War. This strengthening of ties has seen significant growth in trade, arms sales, and technological cooperation, particularly in agriculture and surveillance.

Moreover, India’s strong stance on counterterrorism aligns with Israel’s own approach, further strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two nations. The recent Israel-Hamas conflict, triggered by acts of terrorism, has the potential to foster solidarity between India and Israel, both of which have experienced their share of terrorist attacks.

Bagchi also noted that India is closely monitoring the safety and well-being of its citizens in Israel, with approximately 18,000 Indians residing there. While one Indian national was reported to be injured, the government confirmed that there have been no casualties thus far. In response to the escalating tensions, India launched “Operation Ajay” to facilitate the return of Indian citizens who wish to come back from Israel. Special charter flights and arrangements are being made to ensure the safety and well-being of Indians abroad.

Around 230 Indians are expected to be brought back from Israel on Friday, further reflecting India’s commitment to its nationals’ welfare during these challenging times.