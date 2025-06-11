India questions UN decisions on Pak’s anti-terror panel role

Dehradun: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday raised concerns over certain decisions by the United Nations, particularly its move to appoint Pakistan as Vice-Chair of the UN Security Council’s Counter-Terrorism Committee. The panel was constituted following the 9/11 terror attacks in the United States.

“Everyone knows who sheltered the mastermind of that attack. Making Pakistan the Vice-Chair is like making a cat guard the milk,” Singh said while addressing a public event focused on dismantling terror networks.

Singh sharply criticised Pakistan’s record, referring to it as the “Father of Terrorism.” He said Pakistan has consistently supported terrorist activities by offering training, refuge, and various forms of assistance to militants operating from its territory.

“It is crucial to identify and call out nations that continue to support and finance terrorism,” he stated, urging the global community to remain united on the issue.

Referring to India’s recent actions, Singh said the government’s approach to national security had shifted significantly since Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office. He described Operation Sindoor as a milestone, calling it the “biggest action against terrorism in Indian history.”

He also alleged that a substantial portion of the foreign aid Pakistan receives is redirected to fund terror operations. “The world is beginning to see this reality,” he said.

However, Singh noted that consistency in international efforts is vital. “The United Nations carries a huge responsibility in the fight against terrorism, yet many of its recent decisions have come under scrutiny,” he remarked.