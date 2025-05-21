“India pursuing its role as responsible maritime power to address emerging threats,” says Indian envoy to UN

New York: Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations Parvathaneni Harish while delivering India’s statement at the UN Security Council Open Debate said that India’s approach to maritime security is guided by principles that indicates a holistic approach. Harish said that India is committed to promoting a free, open, and rules-based maritime order in accordance with the principles of United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). “Maritime security is a cornerstone of economic growth as critical trade routes, energy supplies, geopolitical interests are tied to the oceans. India, having a long coastline, extensive seafarer community, and capable maritime forces, is actively pursuing its role as a responsible maritime power to safeguard its interests and address emerging threats. India’s maritime security strategy is broad and multifaceted, addressing both traditional threats from state actors and non-traditional threats from piracy, contraband smuggling, illegal human migration, IUU fishing, maritime incidents, hybrid threats and maritime terrorism,” he said.

Harish said that Greece has taken up the issue which was highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the first ever open maritime debate during India’s Security Council Presidency in 2021. “We are happy that Greece has taken on the baton of this very topical debate. The importance of maritime security was highlighted by the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi at the first ever open maritime debate during India’s Security Council Presidency in 2021,” he said. He reiterated the five basic principles that indicate the holistic manner of India’s approach to maritime security. These include- “Removal of barriers from legitimate maritime trade, peaceful settlement of disputes as per international law, jointly addressing the natural disasters and maritime threats created by non-state actors, preservation of the marine environment and resources, encouragement of responsible maritime connectivity,” he said. Harish said that India believes that any dispute should be resolved by peaceful means and adheres to international pronouncements with regards to rules-based order. “India is a party to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), adopted on 10 December 1982, which provides the legal framework governing activities in the world’s oceans, including efforts to combat unlawful activities at sea. India believes that States should resolve disputes in the maritime security domain through peaceful means, including by adhering to pronouncements of international institutions that are established in accordance with rules-based framework,” he said. “India is committed to promoting a free, open, and rules-based maritime order in accordance with the principles of UNCLOS. In furtherance of this objective, India is committed to an effective role in the region by undertaking various capacity building initiatives that focus on addressing contemporary security challenges, forging the way ahead to strengthen combat capability and addressing strategic, operational and governance aspects of maritime security,” he added.

Harish said that India’s maritime security strategy is guided by Prime Minister Modi’s vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) for ensuring security of India’s long coastlines. “India’s maritime security strategy focuses on strong surveillance, effective coordination and quick response capabilities to protect its long coastline and sea routes. This strategy is also guided by our Prime Minister’s vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions), which promotes safety and cooperation in the seas and can be applied globally,” he said. “India is actively involved in numerous maritime security missions and takes part in joint naval exercises with a multitude of partners at regional and global levels. These efforts focus on non-traditional threats–like piracy, natural disasters, and other illicit maritime activities–that affect peace and security in the region. Inclusiveness and cooperation are key principles of India’s maritime approach,” he added. Following the rising incidents of shipping attacks in the Arabian sea, Indian Navy has taken steps to tackle the piracy issues. India actively engages in SAR (Search and Rescue) and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), especially in the Indian Ocean Region. “Over the last one year, in response to shipping attacks and rising incidents of piracy in the Western Arabian Sea, the Indian Navy has deployed more than 35 ships in the region, carried out more than a 1,000 boarding operations and has responded to over 30 incidents. The credible and swift actions of Indian Navy saved more than 520 lives, irrespective of the nationality of the crew. Indian Navy has safely escorted over 312 merchant vessels, carrying over 11.9 million metric tons of cargo, valued at more than 5.3 billion USD. India actively engages in SAR (Search and Rescue) and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), especially in the Indian Ocean Region,” he said. Harish also talked about Operation Sadbhav where India extended aid to Myanmar in the wake of Operation Yagi. “During September 2024, India launched Operation Sadbhav for extending emergency humanitarian assistance in the wake of the floods caused by Typhoon Yagi in Laos, Vietnam and Myanmar. Last month, India undertook a large scale multilateral maritime engagement exercise with ten African countries, titled as ‘Africa India Key Maritime Engagement’ (‘AIKEYME’) which means ‘Unity’ in Sanskrit. This initiative aims to develop collaborative solutions to regional maritime challenges, enhance interoperability, and strengthen the friendly relations between India and African nations,” he said. Harish said that maritime security and countering terrorism is crucial to India’s security interests and it continues to evolve its strategy as per the needs in the Indo-Pacific region. “In conclusion, India views maritime security and countering terrorism as central to its national security and economic interests. Its approach balances robust defense capabilities, regional diplomacy, international cooperation and domestic infrastructure development. It continues to evolve its strategy in response to new threats and geopolitical shifts in the Indo-Pacific region,” he said.