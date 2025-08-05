India pull off The Oval stunner

New Delhi: Transition versus Bazball—if that is the catchword for the India versus England five-Test series—new captain Shubman Gill and his men can take pride in forcing a 2-2 draw in a hectic contest. At The Oval on Monday, when play was limited to less than a session, India defeated England by a wafer-thin margin of six runs in front of a delirious crowd. The win was India’s smallest in terms of runs in Test cricket, surpassing the 13-run victory that they had achieved against Australia at Mumbai in 2004.

Success has many fathers, and failure none. Although cricket is a team game and the Test format retains its pure, untainted essence, one man—Mohammed Siraj—stood out like a beacon, driven by a big heart, relentless hard work, and an unflinching readiness to bear the burden. Celebrate the effort of the lion-hearted Hyderabadi who plotted India’s victory.

This was a win against all odds and a triumph for the next generation of Indian cricketers. Following a spate of retirements in 2025—R Ashwin, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli—it was a new-look team that took on England. For those who once referred to a trip to England as “Old Blighty,” India fought all the way. The odds were stacked against them, but credit goes to Shubman Gill, the batter, who scored massive runs and buried England.

It is bowlers who win matches, particularly in Tests, so Gill making his pace attack slog hard was risky. But Siraj was ready to shoulder the burden, especially with Jasprit Bumrah out for the final Test due to workload management rules. Indeed, without Bumrah and with Mohammed Shami unavailable for the series, India’s less experienced pace attack still bowled England out—commendably so.

Siraj deserves full credit. Not only did he shoulder a heavy workload, but the way he attacked, generated pace, and moved the ball was exceptional. On the final day, he removed Jamie Smith and then Jamie Overton via an lbw decision. England felt aggrieved, claiming umpire Kumar Dharmasena’s decision may have been dubious. But then, when have the English accepted defeat gracefully?

This is a new dawn, a new era for Indian Test cricket. For those who followed the enchanting series, there were enough crests and troughs. What will be remembered for a long time is that India did not choke. Recall how they capitulated in two previous Test series—against New Zealand at home and then in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. This series was defining.

Rewind to what Shubman Gill said upon landing in England for the series: “We will talk of what India can do after the series is over.” The new skipper has reason to feel proud, though as captain he still has much to learn. His reluctance to bowl spinners suggests a lack of faith in Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, both of whom were used more in an all-rounder role.

The final day’s action was riveting, with Siraj and Prasidh Krishna doing the job with aplomb. Prasidh, who had started the series but was dropped, was brought back for the final Test after Bumrah’s withdrawal. England needed only about 35 runs, but Siraj and Prasidh used the conditions brilliantly, finishing with five and four wickets respectively in the second innings. Siraj was named Player of the Match.

Gill’s tally of 722 runs in the series, including three centuries and a double hundred, was gilt-edged. He became the first Asian batter to score over 700 runs in an away series in England. While critics will still scrutinise him, achieving this in his first series as captain is monumental.

Many players starred for India in this series. The fast bowlers—Akash Deep included—were outstanding. Even without Rishabh Pant (injured) and Bumrah, India did not flinch. England, meanwhile, will regret that Ben Stokes, who had poured heart and soul into the series, missed the final Test due to injury. Stokes had competed fiercely, bowling long spells in four Tests to lead by example.

On Sunday, with Harry Brook and Joe Root scoring centuries, England looked poised to snatch victory while chasing a massive total—Bazball in full flow. But full marks to India’s bowling duo of Siraj and Prasidh. The performances of opener KL Rahul and the explosive Yashasvi Jaiswal also deserve mention. To tame Bazball in England sends a clear signal: Team India has both spine and substance.