India presses for fair and mutually acceptable solution for border dispute with China

New Delhi/Beijing: In a significant step towards restoring stable bilateral relations, India’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held productive talks on Wednesday, focusing on the vexed boundary issue and broader diplomatic concerns. The discussions, held in Beijing under the framework of the Special Representatives (SRs) dialogue, led to a six-point consensus aimed at promoting peace and stability along the India-China border while enhancing overall ties.

The meeting, which marked the first SRs dialogue in five years, saw both sides highlight the need to maintain tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to foster a conducive environment for bilateral cooperation. Doval and Wang, who serve as the designated SRs for the boundary talks, addressed the importance of handling the boundary question within the context of their broader relationship.

A statement from India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) underlined that both leaders “reiterated the importance of maintaining a political perspective of the overall bilateral relationship” while seeking a “fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable framework” for resolving the boundary dispute. The dialogue, which included extensive exchanges on various aspects of bilateral ties, centred on ensuring that border tensions do not impede the development of relations between the two nations. The two Special Representatives agreed on a series of concrete measures to enhance peace and stability in the border areas. Both Doval and Wang agreed that effective management of the border and confidence-building measures were crucial for sustainable peace. The two sides stressed the need to draw lessons from the 2020 military standoff in eastern Ladakh and work towards preventing similar incidents in the future.

As part of their commitment, the SRs decided to utilise diplomatic and military channels more effectively, coordinating efforts to maintain peace and tranquillity. “We need to ensure that the issues on the border do not hinder the normal development of our relations,” the MEA statement quoted Doval and Wang as saying.

The two sides also agreed to further refine the existing management and control mechanisms along the border, while actively promoting cross-border exchanges. These exchanges include resuming Indian pilgrims’ travel to Tibet, enhancing cooperation on cross-border rivers, and boosting trade through the Nathula border.

In a move to further bolster bilateral cooperation, both Doval and Wang expressed the desire to enhance the Special Representatives mechanism itself, strengthening coordination between diplomatic and military negotiation channels. The Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on China-India Border Affairs (WMCC) will play a pivotal role in the implementation of the agreements reached during the talks.

Both sides took a long-term view of their relationship, with Wang emphasising that the development of China-India relations must be approached from a “strategic height and long-term perspective.” The Chinese Foreign Minister reflected on the history of China-India relations, noting that despite their differences, both countries have consistently adhered to the principles of peaceful coexistence.

Wang also stressed that the healthy development of bilateral ties was essential not only for the two countries but for global peace and stability. “As two major developing countries and representatives of the global South, the stable development of China-India relations serves the fundamental interests of over 2.8 billion people and reflects the historical trend of global growth,” Wang said during the meeting.

The two sides committed to placing the boundary issue in its “appropriate position” within the broader context of their relations. This strategic approach is expected to help ensure that border tensions do not derail the process of cooperation in other areas.

The Special Representatives agreed to hold another round of talks in India next year, with the exact timing to be determined through diplomatic channels. This will provide both nations with an opportunity to continue building on the progress made in the current discussions.

In the wake of the meeting, Doval also called on Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, who highlighted the strategic importance of Sino-Indian cooperation. Han emphasised that the relationship between China and India, as two ancient civilisations and emerging global powers, carries significant global influence.

This round of talks comes after a period of strained relations following the 2020 military standoff in eastern Ladakh, which saw violent clashes at the Galwan Valley. Since the disengagement agreement in October, which allowed for the gradual de-escalation of military tensions, both countries have expressed a renewed commitment to improving relations.