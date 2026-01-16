India prepares evacuation plan for its nationals as Iran crisis deepens

New Delhi: India has begun preparations to facilitate the return of its nationals from Iran amid growing uncertainty in the country, as authorities urged Indian citizens to leave “by available means” following escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington and a widening wave of protests across Iran.

Official sources said on Thursday that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is making arrangements to support Indian nationals who wish to travel back to India in view of the “evolving situation” in Iran. The government is also exploring the use of both civil and military transport aircraft for any evacuation effort, the sources said.

Sources said the embassy is in contact with Indian university students and Iranian authorities, with many students already registered and their personal information and passports collected. The first group has been asked to stay prepared from 8 am on Friday for evacuation. Indian authorities are coordinating the process in close coordination with the embassy, and flights in the coming days are expected to bring back all students.

On Wednesday, India asked all its nationals residing in Iran to leave the country and also advised against any travel to Iran. The Indian embassy in Tehran issued a public advisory urging Indian nationals, including students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists, to depart using “available means of transport”.

“The mission also urged all Indian citizens and PIOs (Persons of Indian Origin) to exercise due caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations and stay in contact with the embassy,” according to the advisory.

India’s move comes as the situation in Iran remains volatile, with nationwide unrest that began late last month in Tehran after the Iranian currency rial plunged to record lows. The agitation has since spread across all 31 provinces and expanded from anger over economic hardship into broader demands for political change, according to reports.

The nationwide protests have reportedly resulted in over 2,500 deaths so far.

Tensions between Iran and the United States have also intensified, raising concerns that the crisis could take a sharper turn. US President Donald Trump has not ruled out the possibility of military intervention.

“If they hang them, you’re going to see some things... We will take very strong action if they do such a thing,” Trump told CBS News on Wednesday. In a message directed at protesters earlier this week, he said on Tuesday that “help is on the way.”

Trump has already announced a 25 per cent tariff on countries that maintain trade with Tehran.

As the security and political situation remains precarious, the fallout has also begun affecting air connectivity through the region, with the closure of Iranian airspace disrupting international flight operations for Indian carriers.

Air India and IndiGo cancelled some of their overseas services on Thursday after Iranian airspace closure impacted routes. Officials said Air India flights to the US and Europe, and IndiGo services to CIS countries, Europe and Turkey were affected.

Tata Group-owned Air India cancelled at least three flights to the US, while certain services to Europe were expected to face delays. At least three flights, two from the national capital to New York and Newark and one from Mumbai to New York, were cancelled, an official said.

In a post on X, Air India said the changes were being made “due to the emerging situation in Iran, the subsequent closure of its airspace, and in view of the safety of our passengers.” The airline added that flights overflying the region were using alternative routing, which could lead to delays.

“Some Air India flights where currently rerouting is not possible are being cancelled,” the airline said, while regretting the inconvenience caused to passengers due to the unforeseen disruption.

IndiGo also posted on X that due to the sudden airspace closure by Iran, some of its international flights were impacted. “Our teams are working diligently to assess the situation and support affected customers by offering the best possible alternatives,” it said.

SpiceJet issued a separate advisory saying some of its flights may be affected due to the airspace closure. However, an official said there had been no SpiceJet flight cancellations so far because of the issue.

The operational impact is expected to raise costs for airlines as they are forced to take longer routes, resulting in higher fuel consumption. The Pakistan airspace closure is already increasing expenses for Air India, which has been flying longer routes for several west-bound flights. In October last year, Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson said the estimated loss due to the Pakistan airspace closure was Rs 4,000 crore.

Air India typically uses Iranian airspace for flights to the US and Europe, with Iraqi airspace serving as an alternative. However, a source said that flying over Iraq increases flight duration, and some aircraft may not have enough fuel capacity to operate certain US-bound services on the extended route.

In another operational incident linked to the disruption, Air India said its flight AI101 from Delhi to New York (JFK) returned to Delhi shortly after takeoff due to the unexpected closure of Iranian airspace affecting its planned route. The airline said that after landing in Delhi, the aircraft struck a foreign object while taxiing in dense fog, causing damage to the right engine.

With diplomatic and security concerns rising and travel disruption spreading, authorities said preparations are underway to ensure Indians in Iran who wish to return can do so safely.