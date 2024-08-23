India, Poland upgrade ties to strategic partnership

New Delhi/Warsaw: In a significant diplomatic development, India and Poland have upgraded their bilateral relations to a “strategic partnership” during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Warsaw. This marks the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Poland in nearly half a century, underscoring the importance both nations place on strengthening their ties.



Prime Minister Modi held extensive talks with his Polish counterpart, Donald Tusk, resulting in the signing of a social security pact and the unveiling of a five-year “Action Plan” for 2024-2028. The plan outlines cooperation in various sectors, including defence, trade, agriculture technology, energy, green technologies, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, and mining.

“This year we celebrate 70 years of our diplomatic relations. On this occasion, we have decided to reshape our relation into a strategic partnership,” Prime Minister Modi stated in a joint media appearance with Prime Minister Tusk. He added: “Today we have identified several initiatives to give a new direction to our relations.”

A key outcome of the talks was Poland’s expressed eagerness to become a vital partner in India’s efforts to boost domestic defence production and modernise its armed forces. Prime Minister Tusk emphasised: “We are ready to take part in the modernisation of military equipment.”

The social security agreement signed between the two nations aims to promote the mobility of skilled workers and ensure their welfare. This pact is expected to facilitate a greater exchange of professionals between India and Poland.Both leaders also stressed the importance of enhancing connectivity, welcoming the commencement of direct flight connections between their countries. They called for further increasing direct flights to new destinations in both nations.

In the realm of economic cooperation, Prime Minister Modi invited Polish companies to participate in India’s Mega Food Parks, acknowledging Poland’s expertise in food processing. He also highlighted opportunities in areas such as water treatment, solid waste management, and urban infrastructure, given India’s rapid urbanisation.

The two prime ministers agreed on the need to reform international institutions, including the United Nations, to address global challenges effectively. They also condemned terrorism in all its forms and stressed the importance of not providing safe havens to those who finance, plan, support, or commit terrorist acts.

Climate change was identified as a shared priority, with both leaders committing to work towards a green future by combining their capabilities. Prime Minister Modi expressed confidence that Poland’s upcoming presidency of the European Union in January 2025 would strengthen India-EU relations.

The visit also included a meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Polish President Andrzej Duda, further cementing the growing ties between the two nations.This strategic partnership between India and Poland is expected to open new avenues for cooperation in various sectors, enhancing economic ties, and strengthening their positions on the global stage.